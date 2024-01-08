Brown Plus, Formerly Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, Announces New Branding

"As we went through the process of the rebrand, we wanted to make sure that we were honoring our past while also reflecting our current and future state." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

In addition to unveiling the new tagline, the Firm also revealed its new logo and colors. The icon in the logo showcases a stylized 'B,' hearkening to the foundation of the Firm, while also subtly showing two chain links and a forward arrow to represent collaboration with clients and forward thinking. The two shades of blue are a modernization of the core blue color that has been a part of the Firm's brand for decades.

"As we went through the process of the rebrand, we wanted to make sure that we were honoring our past while also reflecting our current and future state. It started with the name, "Brown," to honor our roots and the word, "Plus," to represent both where we are today and our future," said Ken Wolfe. "But beyond just the name, there was a great deal of thought given to creating

continuity and consistency from our foundation, while still modernizing the brand for our future."

To learn more about the Brown Plus rebrand, visit: http://www.brownplus.com

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus, formerly Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz, is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.975.3611, JeshanahFox@brownplus.com, www.brownplus.com

SOURCE Brown Plus