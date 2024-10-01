Brown Plus Grows Firm by Welcoming Three New Team Members

The #3 Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Continues to Grow

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, is pleased to announce that the Firm has welcomed three new team members:

Martina Shea joined Brown Plus as an Outsourced Accounting Senior Associate with 20 years of accounting and office management experience. She has an Associate's degree in Accounting from Harrisburg Area Community College. Martina is located at the Brown Plus office in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Isabel Bowen joined the Firm as an Administrative Assistant with project management, client service and administrative support experience. She will work part-time at the Brown Plus office in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Radostina (Tina) Ganeva started with Brown Plus as an intern and is now a Tax Associate. She graduated with a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree from Dimitar A. Tsenov Academy of Economics in Bulgaria. Tina is located at the Brown Plus office in Frederick, Maryland.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Brown Plus was also recognized as the #8 Best Company to Work for in Maryland by The Daily Record in 2024. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], https://www.brownplus.com/

SOURCE Brown Plus