Brown Plus' Human Resources Department Named One of the Best HR Teams in 2024 by Best Companies Group

"I'm incredibly proud of our HR team for being recognized as one of the top teams in the nation," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "Our HR professionals excel at ensuring our team members are supported in both their professional development and personal well-being. Their expertise in providing talent acquisition and outsourced HR services to our clients is invaluable. I am deeply grateful for their dedication and the positive impact they have on our people as we continue to make Brown Plus an outstanding place to work and partner with."

The Brown Plus HR Department is responsible for helping the Firm to retain and attract top talent; provide competitive compensation and employee benefits; establish training and development programs to support career growth; maintain compliance with HR-related regulations; and sustain workplace safety. In addition to managing those essential internal functions, the Brown Plus HR Department also provides a variety of talent acquisition, outsourced HR and other HR consulting services to clients across the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

"I am thrilled that our HR team has again been recognized as one of the very best in the country," said Susan Yohn, Director of HR at Brown Plus. "It is a true privilege to work alongside our HR team, who bring such exceptional talent and dedication to our department. We are all deeply committed to enhancing workplace culture, both within Brown Plus and for our clients. We look forward to continuing our mission of helping people achieve extraordinary outcomes by facilitating exceptional work environments locally, regionally and nationwide."

The Best HR Teams in America award is issued by Best Companies Group. The company provides independent employee engagement and satisfaction surveys, leadership surveys and more to help businesses capture valuable employee feedback data and find actionable solutions to increase workplace happiness.

To learn more about Brown Plus' HR consulting services, visit https://www.brownplus.com/services/advisory/hr-consulting/.

For the full list of the 2024 Best HR Team Honorees, visit https://conference.benefitnews.com/event/6c17a295-4a53-4885-bf65-08af0cbf4b69/websitePage:b45da2a3-669a-49ef-bc4b-63e0a217ca93.

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], https://www.brownplus.com/

