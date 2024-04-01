Brown Plus Named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic on Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2024

"We are thrilled to have once again been recognized as a Top Regional Firm by Accounting Today, reaffirming our standing as a leading accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond." - Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"We are thrilled to have once again been recognized as a Top Regional Firm by Accounting Today, reaffirming our standing as a leading accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "As we progress into 2024, we remain dedicated to broadening our service offerings and fortifying our team, so we can continue providing the highest quality of service to our valued clients and communities."

In addition to the Firm's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders ranking, Brown Plus is proud to have also been named the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category in 2023 by Accounting Today. Brown Plus has been recognized as the Best Accounting Firm to Work For 12 times.

Accounting Today is a leading information resource on tax law, accounting standards, technology, assurance and wealth management for public accountants. To download Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2024 (brief registration form submission required), please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders2024.

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

