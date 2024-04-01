Brown Plus Named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic on Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2024

This is the third consecutive year Brown Plus has been included on the list.
FREDERICK, Md., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading accounting and advisory firm, Brown Plus, was recently named a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic on Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2024. This year marks the third consecutive year that Brown Plus has been included on the list of the top regional accounting firms within the United States.
Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders list is an annual ranking of the leading public accounting and professional service firms by region, based on a combination of data analysis and executive feedback. Each year, Accounting Today surveys approximately 300 tax and accounting firms across the country, collecting data regarding employees, services, revenue and yearly revenue increase. Accounting Today also interviews the chief executives of each firm regarding the challenges their firm is facing, as well as their business strategies to ensure continued success.
"We are thrilled to have once again been recognized as a Top Regional Firm by Accounting Today, reaffirming our standing as a leading accounting firm in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "As we progress into 2024, we remain dedicated to broadening our service offerings and fortifying our team, so we can continue providing the highest quality of service to our valued clients and communities."
In addition to the Firm's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders ranking, Brown Plus is proud to have also been named the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category in 2023 by Accounting Today. Brown Plus has been recognized as the Best Accounting Firm to Work For 12 times.
Accounting Today is a leading information resource on tax law, accounting standards, technology, assurance and wealth management for public accountants. To download Accounting Today's list of the Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders in 2024 (brief registration form submission required), please visit https://www.accountingtoday.com/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders2024.
ABOUT BROWN PLUS
Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.
