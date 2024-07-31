Brown Plus Named Among the Top 200 Accounting Firms in America by INSIDE Public Accounting

"I am grateful for our team members, who dedicate themselves to serving our clients, and I deeply appreciate the trust that our clients place in us and our continued partnerships." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"I am proud to be recognized as a Top 200 Firm. But more than pride, I feel gratitude for all our team members and clients," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "I am grateful for our team members, who dedicate themselves to serving our clients, and I deeply appreciate the trust that our clients place in us and our continued partnerships."

At its inception, Brown Plus was primarily a provider of audit and tax services. Over the last few years, the Firm has significantly expanded its services to provide not just accounting services, but also advisory services, to meet the evolving needs of its clients. Recently, the Firm has added CFO-level services, in addition to its payroll and bookkeeping services; continued to grow its HR consulting practice; and created Brown Plus Transitions, an entity focused on valuations, litigation support, exit planning and merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory services. In addition, the Firm partnered with Lighthouse Wealth Management in 2020 to provide clients with wealth management services.

The IPA 500 categorizes participating firms into sublists based on ranking: IPA Top 100, IPA Top 200, IPA Top 300, IPA Top 400 and IPA Top 500. With a ranking of 199, Brown Plus is included on the IPA Top 200 list for the first time this year.

For more information on the IPA 500, visit https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/ipa-500/.

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

