Brown Plus Named the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2024 by The Daily Record

"It is such an honor to have been named the #8 best company to work for in the state of Maryland in 2024." - Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"It is such an honor to have been named the #8 best company to work for in the state of Maryland in 2024," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal. "At Brown Plus, we strive to create policies, programs and benefits that help our team members and their families achieve extraordinary outcomes. While we will never stop working towards that goal, this recognition shows me our efforts are working and have established our Firm as a great place to work in the Old Line State."

Brown Plus has office locations in both Frederick and Westminster, Maryland, as well as three offices in Pennsylvania, with approximately 150 team members across all offices. The Firm is strongly committed to establishing a great culture and was recently named one of Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work For in 2024, marking the 14th time the Firm has been named on the list of the best accounting firms to work for in the United States.

This is the first year that Brown Plus has been named to the Best Companies to Work for in Maryland list and the second year of the program. A two-part process was used to determine the rankings. The first involved evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, worth approximately 25 percent of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure employee experience, which consisted of 75 percent of the total. The combined scores determined the final rankings of the top companies.

"The 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland have created workplaces where teams come together to collaborate, innovate and celebrate success. These businesses know that the people in their organizations are the key to their success," said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. "The Daily Record and Best Companies Group congratulate these outstanding businesses in Maryland."

For more information about the 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Maryland, please visit http://www.thedailyrecord.com/event/best-companies-to-work-for-in-maryland/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], www.brownplus.com

SOURCE Brown Plus