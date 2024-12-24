Brown Plus Named to Newsweek's 2025 Excellence 1000 Index

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the 1,000 best companies in America for our commitment to financial responsibility, social responsibility and ethics." - Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"We are incredibly proud to be recognized among the 1,000 best companies in America for our commitment to financial responsibility, social responsibility and ethics," said Ken Wolfe, CPA, CGMA, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "This honor reflects the hard work, integrity and dedication of our entire team, and it reinforces our mission of helping our clients, team members and communities achieve extraordinary outcomes."

The rankings were determined after BPI analyzed over half a million data points and created a proprietary scoring system to measure employee ratings; customer ratings; environmental/social/governance (ESG) risk ratings and ethical impacts; quality and safety standards adherence; research and development (R&D) spending; alignment with international standards on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption; number of customer complaints and more.

"Corporate success today goes beyond financial performance," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. "The Excellence 1000 Index honors companies that balance strategic growth with a deep commitment to ethics, social responsibility and sustainability. Together with our partner Best Practice Institute, we are proud to recognize these organizations redefining leadership in the corporate world."

For the full list of the 2025 Excellence 1000 Index, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/newsweek-excellence-index-2025.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm in the United States in 2024 and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2023. The Firm is also ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and the #2 Best Firm for Young Accountants. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Kayla Juba, Senior Marketing Specialist, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], www.brownplus.com

