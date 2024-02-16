Brown Plus Ranked One of AM Best's Top Audit and Actuarial Firms in the U.S. in 2023

"We are delighted by this acknowledgement from AM Best, reaffirming Brown Plus as having one of the foremost practices serving insurance companies nationwide." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

Brown Plus was ranked the 23rd largest audit firm in the U.S. in 2023, based upon the loss reserves of the property and casualty (P&C) insurance clients served. Brown Plus has been ranked the 23rd largest audit firm in the U.S., based upon the loss reserves of P&C clients served, since 2021. According to the total number of P&C insurance clients served, Brown Plus is now ranked the 11th largest audit firm in the U.S. This marks an increase in ranking, from being ranked the 14th largest audit firm based upon the total number of P&C clients served in 2022.

AM Best's Top Audit and Actuarial Firms ranking list focuses on independent accountants who audit insurers' annual financial statements, as well as third-party actuaries who provide annual statutory actuarial opinions regarding insurers' policy and claim reserves. The Top Audit and Actuarial Firms ranking lists the top 25 firms in the U.S., based on loss reserves of P&C clients served. According to AM Best, the firms that rank on the Top Audit and Actuarial Firms list "must understand statutory-based financial accounting. They also stay abreast of developments among regulatory bodies, particularly the National Association of Insurance Commissioners in the United States, to ensure compliance with current standards."

The Brown Plus Insurance Practice is comprised of seasoned professionals and specialists who provide a full range of attest, tax and advisory services to insurers across the U.S. Brown Plus insurance clients range in size from $1 million to more than $150 million in direct premiums written. Brown Plus was proud to serve 31 property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies in 2023. In addition to P&C insurance entities, Brown Plus also serves captives, risk retention groups, self-insurance groups, health insurance entities and life insurance entities, which were not included in the AM Best results.

https://www.brownplus.com/industries/insurance/

https://bestsreview.ambest.com/edition/2023/december/Auditors-and-Actuaries-Health-Loss-Reserves.html

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

