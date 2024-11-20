Brown Plus Ranked the #2 Best Firm for Young Accountants in 2024 by Accounting Today

"Our young accountants are the future leaders of Brown Plus and of our communities." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the top 10 firms creating exceptional workplaces for young accountants in America," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "Our young accountants are the future leaders of Brown Plus and of our communities. The fact that we have received this distinction shows me they really appreciate all our policies, initiatives and other benefits, which are all designed to help them develop as accounting professionals and show how much we value them as the next generation of leadership on our team."

Brown Plus' mission is to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, Brown Plus is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance and achieve extraordinary outcomes, including:

Remote work arrangements

Flex time

Summer hours

CPA exam reimbursement

Development bonuses

Dress for your day policy

Emerging young professionals group

Paid time for community volunteering

Paid parental leave

Fun events for team members and their families

Brown Plus has earned several national and regional distinctions as a great firm to work for this year. Brown Plus is ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in 2024 in the mid-sized category by Accounting Today, as well as the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2024 by The Daily Record. Additionally, Brown Plus has again been selected as a Best Place to Work in PA and will discover its 2024 ranking at an awards ceremony on Thursday, December 12, at the Lancaster Marriott. Brown Plus was ranked the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2022 by Central Penn Business Journal and has been named a Best Place to Work in PA 21 times.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. Brown Plus is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

