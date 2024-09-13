Brown Plus Ranked the #3 Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For in the United States in 2024

"I am incredibly excited that Brown Plus has been recognized as the third-best mid-sized accounting firm to work for nationwide." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

The Best Accounting Firms to Work For survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the nation's best employers within the public accounting profession, benefiting the nation's economy, workforce and businesses. The annual list is made up of 100 accounting firms across the United States.

"I am incredibly excited that Brown Plus has been recognized as the third-best mid-sized accounting firm to work for nationwide," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "It is an honor to collaborate with such knowledgeable and talented professionals. I deeply appreciate each team member for their unique contributions to our Firm, our clients and the communities we serve."

Brown Plus exists to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, one of the Firm's core values is life balance. Brown Plus is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance and achieve extraordinary outcomes, including:

Remote work arrangements

Flex time

Summer hours

CPA exam reimbursement

Development bonuses

Dress for your day policy

Emerging young professionals group

Paid time for community volunteering

Paid parental leave

Fun events for team members and their families

Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG) to identify firms that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. The survey process gathered information regarding each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, benefits and demographics, as well as direct feedback from employees regarding the employee experience. To be considered for participation, companies must be an accounting firm; have a facility in the U.S.; have a minimum of 15 employees working in the U.S.; and have been in business for a minimum of one year.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm, the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. is regionally ranked the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland, and the Firm was also named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year in 2023. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

