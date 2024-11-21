Brown Plus Receives Inaugural 2025 America's Best Workplaces Award

"It is a great honor for Brown Plus to be recognized not just among the top accounting firms to work for, but among the top overall workplaces to work for in the country." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"It is a great honor for Brown Plus to be recognized not just among the top accounting firms to work for, but among the top overall workplaces to work for in the country," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "We are dedicated to providing extraordinary service to our clients and communities, and that starts with providing an extraordinary experience to our professionals who serve them. I'm incredibly proud of our team members who have shaped our many policies and initiatives that have helped to establish Brown Plus as a nationally recognized place to work."

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings. The rankings were determined based upon Best Companies Group's algorithm, which factored in data from each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured employee experience. The overall scores determined which workplaces were recognized and which were ranked in the top of their category.

"These workplaces are America's best – not because we say so, but because their people do," said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine. "At Best Companies Group, we're excited to certify this honor and celebrate these standout employers with millions of business leaders who trust BridgeTower Media for the pulse on exceptional companies across the country."

Brown Plus' mission is to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, Brown Plus is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance, including:

Remote work arrangements

Flex time

Summer hours

CPA exam reimbursement

Development bonuses

Dress for your day policy

Emerging young professionals group

Paid time for community volunteering

Paid parental leave

Fun events for team members and their families

Brown Plus has earned several national and regional distinctions as a great firm to work for this year. Brown Plus is ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in 2024 in the mid-sized category, as well as the #2 Best Firm for Young Accountants in 2024, both by Accounting Today. Brown Plus is also the #8 Best Company to Work For in Maryland in 2024 by The Daily Record. Additionally, Brown Plus has again been selected as a Best Place to Work in PA and will discover its 2024 ranking at an awards ceremony on Thursday, December 12, at the Lancaster Marriott. Brown Plus was ranked the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2022 by Central Penn Business Journal and has been named a Best Place to Work in PA 21 times.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Since our founding in 1990, Brown Plus has grown to become a leading accounting and advisory firm providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. The Firm has offices located in Camp Hill, Hanover and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as Frederick and Westminster, Maryland. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the 199th largest accounting firm in the United States in 2024 and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic in 2023. The Firm is also ranked the #3 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and the #2 Best Firm for Young Accountants. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

