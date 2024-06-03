Brown Plus Team Members Ryan Harshman and Greggory Whitcomb Graduate from 2024 Leadership Programs

Leadership Frederick County and Leadership Harrisburg Area

FREDERICK, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown Plus is pleased to announce that two of its team members have recently graduated from esteemed leadership programs in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Frederick, Maryland, regions. Ryan Harshman, CPA, Audit Senior Manager, has graduated from Leadership Frederick County (LFC), and Gregg Whitcomb, CPA, Tax Manager, has graduated from the Leadership Harrisburg Area (LHA) Community Leadership Series (CLS).

Ryan was part of LFC's graduating Class of 2024 and was recognized with other graduates during a graduation dinner and ceremony on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Frederick, Maryland. LFC is a nine-month program of comprehensive learning taught by notable county leaders, combined with graduate-level leadership courses designed to cultivate and empower individuals within Frederick County, Maryland.

Ryan has over ten years of experience in public accounting. He is located at the Firm's Frederick, Maryland, office. Ryan specializes in providing audit, review, compilation and tax services to nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and for-profit businesses. Ryan graduated from the University of Maryland with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance. Additionally, Ryan is an active community leader and serves as treasurer for techfrederick; member of the Budget and Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Committee for the Town of Myersville, Maryland; member of ¬the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek; and treasurer of his local church.

"It was a pleasure and privilege to participate in LFC with peers who are dedicated to giving back to the Frederick community," said Ryan. "I'm lucky to collaborate with local clients, businesses, nonprofits and other community leaders that strive to make a positive impact in the lives of others. I'm excited to apply what LFC has taught me to further help in my community and my career."

Gregg graduated from LHA's CLS Class of 2024 and was recognized during a graduation dinner and ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania. LHA is a private, nonprofit organization that envisions an inclusive community of diverse servant leaders effectively collaborating to raise the quality of life in Pennsylvania's Capital Region.

Gregg has over seven years of experience in public accounting. He is located at the Firm's Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, office. Gregg is responsible for managing tax consulting and compliance services for his clients, specializing in individuals, trusts and estates. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania.

"Engaging in LHA's Community Leadership Series was incredibly fulfilling," said Gregg. "The connections made, knowledge gained and skills I learned during the program will greatly help my personal growth and my career at Brown Plus."

To learn more about Ryan Harshman, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/ryan-harshman/.

To learn more about Gregg Whitcomb, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/greggory-whitcomb/.

To learn more about LFC, please visit https://www.frederickchamber.org/leadership-frederick.html.

To learn more about LHA, please visit https://www.leadershipharrisburg.org/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

Media Contact

Jeshanah Fox, Marketing Director, Brown Plus, 717.761.7171, [email protected], www.brownplus.com

SOURCE Brown Plus