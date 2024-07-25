Brown Plus Transitions Strengthens its Exit Planning and Merger and Acquisition Advisory Services

"Whether by transitioning leadership to the next generation or exiting ownership through M&A, we are here to help business owners and their businesses plan for the future." - Carli Lehr, Brown Plus Transitions Post this

On January 1, 2024, Brown Plus launched its new brand, with an increased focus on expanding advisory services to meet evolving client needs. To that end, Carli is expanding Brown Plus Transitions to provide a broader range of services for business owners who are approaching ownership or leadership transitions, including business valuations, M&A advisory services, litigation support services and exit planning.

"I am excited to provide an increased focus on exit planning and M&A advisory services to help support business owners in our region," said Carli. "Exit planning is a critical business strategy for all business owners – not just those nearing retirement. It helps to protect, build and realize value, ensuring the continued strength of businesses in our region. Whether by transitioning leadership to the next generation or exiting ownership through M&A, we are here to help business owners and their businesses plan for the future."

Carli possesses a thorough understanding and considerable experience providing exit planning and M&A advisory services to clients. She is a Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) through the Exit Planning Institute (EPI); a Certified Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor (CM&AA) through the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA); and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) through the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. In addition, Carli is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Prior to partnering with Brown Plus to form Brown Plus Transitions, Carli provided professional services for clients across multiple business accounting and advisory areas, including assurance, audit, tax planning, tax compliance, business consulting and finance.

To learn more about Carli, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/our-team/carli-lehr/.

To learn more about Brown Plus Transitions, please visit https://www.brownplustransitions.com/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

