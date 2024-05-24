Brown Plus Wins the 2024 We AAM to Serve Marketing Achievement Award

"I am so proud to lead our team of like-minded, philanthropic individuals who are dedicated to helping their communities achieve extraordinary outcomes." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, Brown Plus Post this

"I would like to congratulate and thank each and every team member here at Brown plus for their individual contributions to their communities, which paved the way to this national recognition as a leading accounting firm supporting the community," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at Brown Plus. "I am so proud to lead our team of like-minded, philanthropic individuals who are dedicated to helping their communities achieve extraordinary outcomes."

To be considered for this year's We AAM to Serve award, Brown Plus submitted information regarding its many community-focused initiatives, including:

The Firm's community service policy, which allows Brown Plus team members to give back of their time and talents during their regular business day.

Brown Plus' many corporate and community sponsorships.

The Brown Plus Charitable Fund, which gives Brown Plus team members another avenue to direct Firm contributions to nonprofit causes they wish to support.

Scholarships and donations to organizations that support diverse accounting students, such as the National Association of Black Accountants (NABA), the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) and the Ascend Foundation.

Firm community service projects, including an annual United Way giving campaign; participation in the annual United Way Day of Caring; an annual community service project coordinated by the Brown Plus Emerging Professionals (BEP) Group; and annual participation in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program to sponsor children's wish lists during the holidays.

To learn more about Brown Plus' dedication to community impact, please visit https://www.brownplus.com/about/community/.

ABOUT BROWN PLUS

Brown Plus is a leading accounting and advisory firm, providing attest, tax and advisory services to clients across the United States. Brown Plus is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, Brown Plus was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.brownplus.com.

