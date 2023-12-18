Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Names Lauren E. Fenner a Principal of the Firm

"We are proud of Lauren's impressive talent, dedication and numerous professional achievements, and we are delighted to welcome her to our leadership team." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, BSSF Post this

Lauren specializes in planning, performing and supervising audit and review engagements for nonprofit organizations, governmental entities and school districts. She also provides tax services to nonprofit organizations. Lauren has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants (PICPA).

Lauren is passionate about serving the nonprofit industry, both inside and outside of the office. She is highly active with several community service roles, serving as the Board Treasurer for the West Shore Chamber of Commerce and on the PICPA South Central Local Connection Committee.

In recognition of her positive impact on her clients, colleagues and community, Lauren was named the West Shore Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Luminary Award Shining Star. The Shining Star Luminary Award recognizes a person for his or her outstanding character, commitment, professional achievement, stellar performance and attitude. Lauren was also recognized by Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts' Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Awards as a Woman to Watch honoree in 2020.

Lauren earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Lauren, please visit https://www.bssf.com/our-team/lauren-e-fenner/.

ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services to clients across the United States. BSSF is nationally ranked the #2 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2023, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the fourth consecutive year.

Recently, BSSF announced that it will be changing its name to Brown Plus, effective January 1, 2024. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.

