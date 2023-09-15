Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Ranked the 4th Best Mid-Sized Accounting Firm to Work For Nationally

"I am beyond thrilled that our Firm has been recognized as the fourth best mid-sized accounting firm to work for across the entire country." - Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal, BSSF Tweet this

"I am beyond thrilled that our Firm has been recognized as the fourth best mid-sized accounting firm to work for across the entire country," said Ken Wolfe, President and Managing Principal at BSSF. "I have the privilege of working with some of the most knowledgeable and talented professionals here at BSSF. I value each and every one of our team members so much for their individual contributions to our Firm, our clients and our communities."

BSSF exists to help people achieve extraordinary outcomes, including its team members. To that end, one of the Firm's core values is life balance. BSSF is proud to provide numerous policies, programs and other perks to help its team members maintain a strong life balance and achieve extraordinary outcomes, including:

Remote work arrangements

Flex time

Summer hours

CPA exam reimbursement

Development bonuses

Dress for your day policy

Emerging young professionals' group

Paid time for community volunteering

Paid parental leave

Fun events for team members and their families

Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group (BCG) to identify firms that excel in creating quality workplaces for employees. The survey process gathered information regarding each company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, benefits and demographics, as well as direct feedback from employees regarding the employee experience. To be considered for participation, companies must be an accounting firm; have a facility in the U.S.; have a minimum of 15 employees working in the U.S.; and have been in business for a minimum of one year.

For more information on Accounting Today's Best Accounting Firms to Work For program, visit http://www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.

ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services to clients across the United States. BSSF is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Firm for Young Accountants and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2022, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the third consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.

