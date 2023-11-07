Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz Welcomes Timothy J. Lorber as Senior Advisor

Tim brings over forty years of finance and accounting experience.

FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is pleased to announce that Timothy J. Lorber has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor.

Tim is a skilled accounting professional with over forty years of finance and accounting experience in private company leadership and global public company finance. He joins the Firm's Outsourced Accounting Services team to provide outsourced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and controller services to BSSF clients remotely.

Tim earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Loyola University in Maryland.

ABOUT BROWN SCHULTZ SHERIDAN & FRITZ

Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz (BSSF) is a premier advisory firm, providing accounting, assurance, tax and consulting services to clients across the United States. BSSF is nationally ranked the #4 Best Accounting Firm to Work For in the mid-sized category, the #3 Best Firm for Young Accountants and a Top Regional Firm in the Mid-Atlantic. In 2022, BSSF was named the #1 Best Place to Work in PA in the medium-sized company category for the third consecutive year. Learn more at http://www.bssf.com.

