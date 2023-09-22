Brown University Student Receives SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

The SBB Research Group Foundation has named Anna Dubey a STEM Scholarship recipient

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SBB Research Group Foundation named Anna Dubey a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Anna Dubey, a sophomore, studies Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Brown University. Recently, Dubey interned at the Columbia University Medical Center Berchowitz Laboratory and worked on researching hibernating animals to allow insight into neurodegenerative diseases. She also serves as a mentor to high school students through the Outdoor Leadership and Environmental Education Program.

"Anna's dedication not only to her own education but to the education of others, is what makes her a great fit for our scholarship," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation's STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

