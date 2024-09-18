Browzwear Appoints Greg Hanson as Chief Executive Officer

Browzwear, a global leader in digital fashion product creation, is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Hanson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Browzwear, a global leader in digital fashion product creation, is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Hanson as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Hanson, who previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), brings a wealth of experience in driving high-growth strategies and product innovation across multiple industries. His promotion to CEO marks an exciting new phase in Browzwear's mission to revolutionize the fashion industry through digital transformation and sustainability.

Before joining Browzwear as COO earlier this year, Hanson held key leadership roles at several high-profile technology companies. He most recently served as Chief Product Officer at Billtrust, where he successfully led the product team as it transformed a disparate set of point solutions into a cohesive platform serving global enterprise customers. His extensive background also includes leadership positions at The Gordian Group, Lending Tree & RealEstate.com (NASDAQ: TREE), Guild Quality, and Bullhorn, where he consistently drove strategic growth and innovation.

"I am incredibly honored to take on the role of CEO at Browzwear," says Greg Hanson. "This company's legacy and impact on digital innovation and sustainable fashion is truly impressive. I look forward to working with our customers, partners and talented team to drive growth and innovation in the apparel industry, ensuring that our solutions continue to empower fashion brands, retailers, and manufacturers worldwide."

Steve Pinado, current CEO and Board Member, remains actively involved as Executive Board Director. "Having worked closely with Greg over the past five years at Billtrust, I've witnessed his leadership in driving transformative initiatives. Since joining Browzwear as COO last January, Greg has fully immersed himself in the business, engaging with our team, customers, and partners, while gaining a deep understanding of the market. I'm confident his vision and integrity will propel Browzwear's continued success."

As CEO, Hanson will oversee Browzwear's global operations, further cementing the company's leadership in the fashion technology space. His focus will be on accelerating innovation, optimizing business operations, and delivering value to Browzwear's 1000+ customers.

About Browzwear: Born in the fashion industry and trusted by over 1000 apparel brands and manufacturers worldwide, Browzwear has transformed tedious physical processes into efficient, collaborative digital workflows. Browzwear goes beyond creating beautiful 3D renderings. We empower technical designers, pattern makers, and supply chain stakeholders to collaborate on a digital twin of the physical garment, ensuring a trusted fit, consistent product development, and reduced time and resources from sketch to store.

Media Contact

Dave Kart, Browzwear, 1 678-984-3225, [email protected], www.browzwear.com

SOURCE Browzwear