brrr° Introduces Advanced Moisture Management Fabric, brrr°X

brrr°X has superior rapid moisture release plus the trusted cooling power of brrr° that draws heat away from your skin. Post this

brrr°X is infused with brrr° natural cooling minerals that numerous global brands have relied on for more than a decade to elevate the comfort of their apparel.

brrr° executives will show samples from the new line of brrr°X cooling moisture release fabric at the Functional Fabric Fair trade show July 8-9 at Javits Convention Center in New York City, Booth #108.

"brrr°X has superior rapid moisture release plus the trusted cooling power of brrr° that immediately feels cool to the touch," said brrr° CEO David Chu, who previously founded Nautica and has 50 years of experience in apparel and textiles. "brrr°X is the perfect solution for sportswear, active, and outdoor apparel so you can perform your best and spend more time doing what you love."

brrr° cooling mineral technology is embedded inside the X-shaped yarn filaments of brrr°X moisture release fabric, so it lasts the lifetime of the garment and won't fade or wash out over time.

brrr°X fabrics also have inherent natural UPF protection from the sun's harmful rays, another benefit for athletes and people with an active lifestyle.

"Consumers who are active want comfort more than anything else, and that means staying dry and cool. brrr°X delivers that in a powerful way with natural cooling minerals and rapid moisture release," said David Ludd, Global Vice President of Sales and Marketing at brrr°.

brrr°X fabrics are available in various blends, constructions, and weights geared toward sports, active, and outdoor apparel — including interlock, jacquard, jersey, jersey mesh, pique, French terry, and dobby to name a few — and sourced globally through trusted mill partners. brrr° can also develop custom brrr°X fabrics to meet the exact specifications of customers.

Media Contact

Mary Jane Credeur, brrr°, 1 404-490-3755, [email protected], www.brrr.com

SOURCE brrr°