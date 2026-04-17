BRS Media Submits Formal Notice to ICANN Chair on CPE Policy Integrity and Next Round Protections

Seeks Clarification and Safeguards on CPE in Formal Notice to ICANN Chair

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRS Media Inc. today announced it has submitted a formal notice to Tripti Sinha, Chair of the Board of Directors of ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), raising urgent concerns over the systematic abuse of the Community Priority Evaluation (CPE) process within the New gTLD Program.

In the letter, BRS Media details a recurring pattern in which applicants secure priority status by presenting narrowly defined community-based registration policies, only to later seek removal or weakening of those restrictions after delegation. The company asserts that this practice effectively converts community-based top-level domains into unrestricted commercial registries, contrary to the intent of the CPE framework.

"This submission builds upon our original correspondence to ICANN in 2014, as well as subsequent accountability proceedings, and reflects our continued concern that CPE is being used as a strategic mechanism to secure advantage in the application process", said George T Bundy, CEO of BRS Media. "We believe this pattern raises fundamental concerns regarding fairness, transparency, and policy integrity, particularly as ICANN prepares for the 2026 New gTLD application round"

In its communication to the Board Chair, BRS Media calls for immediate safeguards, including:

Mandate and strictly enforce community-based registration commitments as binding obligations, with clearly defined sunset provisions to prevent post-delegation dilution or removal.

Formal review of any post-delegation policy changes.

Compliance mechanisms, including potential penalties for non-adherence.

Increased transparency and ongoing reporting requirements.

BRS Media urges ICANN and its Board to address these concerns prior to the opening of the 2026 round to ensure fairness, accountability, and trust in the program.

About BRS Media, Inc:

Based in San Francisco's South of Market (SoMa) district, BRS Media Inc. is a media technology and brand innovation firm focused on empowering digital creators, broadcasters, and interactive platforms. Its portfolio includes BRS Registry, providing strategic marketing, brand development, and registry consulting for ICANN New Top-Level Domains; dotFM® and dotAM®, pioneering domain innovation for media-centric .FM and .AM brands. dotFM and dotAM are registered trademarks of BRS Media, Inc.

Media Contact

George T Bundy, BRS Media Inc, 1 4156774027 101, [email protected], https://brsmedia.com

SOURCE BRS Media Inc