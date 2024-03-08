BRS Roofing Supply Sponsors Thrilling Balon Dividido Cup Soccer Tournament in Norcross, GA

BRS Roofing Supply proudly supports the Balon Dividido Cup in Norcross, highlighting a weekend of competitive soccer action.
NORCROSS, Ga., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BRS Roofing Supply, a leader in the roofing supply industry, is excited to announce its support for the Balon Dividido Cup, taking place on March 9th and 10th at Cemetery Field, 211 S Cemetery St, Norcross, GA 30071. This sponsorship aligns with BRS Roofing Supply's commitment to community engagement and passion for the sport of soccer.
The Balon Dividido Cup emerges as a key community event, bridging the gap between amateur and professional soccer players, and showcasing a broad spectrum of talent and sportsmanship. It serves as a vibrant platform for local athletes to compete, connect, and share their love for soccer, reinforcing the sport's role in fostering community ties.
"BRS Roofing Supply is thrilled to support the Balon Dividido Cup, an event that not only highlights the competitive spirit of soccer but also brings the community together," said Betty Palomino, CEO of BRS Roofing Supply. "Our involvement in this tournament underscores our dedication to promoting sports and activities that enrich our community."
Event Details:
- Date: March 9th and 10th
- Location: Cemetery Field, 211 S Cemetery St, Norcross, GA 30071
- Format: 7 vs. 7
- Teams: 16 competing for the title
- Prize: Total prize pool of $10,000
Witness the vibrant display of local soccer talent and community spirit at the Balon Dividido Cup, supported by BRS Roofing Supply. This event promises a weekend of engaging soccer action, underscoring the shared values of teamwork, excellence, and community involvement.
Discover how BRS Roofing Supply, a trusted roof supplier, supports construction or renovation needs by visiting https://brssupply.us/.
About BRS Roofing Supply
BRS Roofing Supply, a local and family-owned business with more than 15 years of experience, is renowned for supplying superior roofing materials and solutions. With a dedication to outstanding service and quality, they offer the best brands at the most competitive prices. This positions them as the leading metal roofing suppliers in Atlanta, GA, serving both contractors and homeowners with the aim of ensuring the success of every construction project.
