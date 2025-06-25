Bruce Elliott, CEO of Memory Lane Games Named 2025 John Hopper Impact Award Winner

"Bruce Elliott exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership this award is meant to celebrate," said Katie Schmitz, Managing Partner of the Ziegler Link-age Funds. "His work at Memory Lane Games demonstrates how technology can enhance.." Post this

"Bruce Elliott exemplifies the kind of visionary leadership this award is meant to celebrate," said Katie Schmitz, Managing Partner of the Ziegler Link-age Funds. "His work at Memory Lane Games demonstrates how technology can enhance—not replace—the human connection, providing meaningful engagement for individuals with dementia while supporting caregivers and families."

Memory Lane Games combines reminiscence therapy, clinical research, and generative AI to create intuitive, culturally personalized games that spark conversation, reduce agitation, and improve quality of life for people living with dementia. The company's platform has been used in more than one hundred countries and has shown measurable benefits in both patient engagement and caregiver well-being.

"Bruce's commitment to empathetic design and evidence-based impact reflects the values John Hopper championed throughout his career," added Mary Furlong, CEO of Mary Furlong & Associates. "At a time when demand for cognitive care solutions is rapidly growing, Memory Lane Games offers a thoughtful, scalable approach that resonates across generations and care environments."

The John Hopper Impact Award was established in memory of the late John Hopper, a trailblazing investor and advocate for innovation in aging. The award honors his legacy by recognizing entrepreneurs who inspire progress, strengthen relationships, and challenge conventional approaches to care.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this award," said Bruce Elliott. "We believe deeply in the power of stories to connect people—especially those navigating the challenges of dementia. This recognition affirms our mission to deliver joyful, person-centered care through technology that's accessible, respectful, and rooted in empathy."

A video introduction to Memory Lane Games and its impact can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBDJH8h7FYs

