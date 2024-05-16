BrüMate Wins Three Red Dot Awards for Best Product Design

BrüMate is now the most awarded drinkware + cooler brand after earning prestigious international design honors for its rolling hard-cooler, backpack soft-cooler series, leakproof straw tumblers, and leakproof hydration bottle.

DENVER, May 16, 2024 Three of BrüMate's latest innovations – the BrüTank 35qt and MagPack™ Cooler Series, and the Era Leakproof Straw Tumblers (30oz + 40oz) – have received the coveted international Red Dot Award for product design, making the Denver company the most awarded drinkware and cooler brand in the world.

The honors in the prestigious global competition are a testament to BrüMate's ethos that great design is both functional and beautiful – carefully crafted to not only look good, but to enhance your every day.

BrüMate's all-terrain rolling cooler, the BrüTank 35qt, and the MagPack backpack and shoulder-sling soft-sided coolers (all 3 sizes- 12-, 18-, and 24-Can), won Best Product Design in the Outdoor and Camping Equipment category. And its Era Series Straw Tumblers (both sizes - 30oz + 40oz) were equally outstanding in the Tableware category.

"At BrüMate, we believe in doing things differently – delivering on the promise of being both innovative and affordable," said BrüMate Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dylan Jacob. "Good design is both functional and stylish - solving real problems and making our customers' lives easier, and developing products that stand out in a sea of the same."

The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024:

BrüTank 35qt – The hard cooler features an innovative drink tank with a built-in tap and the removable 1.8 gallon reservoir lets you bring your favorite mixed drinks on the go. The design also features puncture-resistant all-terrain wheels that glide over any surface (including sand), an EVA foam-bench top for sitting, a collapsible telescopic handle with two height adjustments, secure latches that make it leakproof, and a built-in bottle opener. Fits 36 standard 12oz cans with the drink tank installed, 48 without, and retains ice for 7+ days.

MagPack Series – The soft cooler features an innovative Pivot™ Magnetic Lid, which seals in cold and prevents leaks without the hassle of zippers. The 24-Can is designed to be carried like a backpack and the 18-Can and 12-Can feature a shoulder sling. The soft cooler's Repel™ Waterproof Shell resists punctures, and the wide, cushioned backpack straps are adjustable and removable. The IceShield™ Technology contains antimicrobial closed-cell insulation that protects against mildew and retains ice for 24+ hours.

Era Series Leakproof Straw Tumblers – The 30oz and 40oz tumblers' unique sell is the 100% leak-proof straw built into the trademarked UTurn™ lid, which fully locks in cold and carbonated drinks with ice. The Era boasts a cup-holder friendly base and the world's first integrated stainless steel straw system (ColdKey™); no more plastic sitting in your drink all day, and the lid straw is made from flexible silicone.

This is BrüMate's second straight year winning the Red Dot Award. The Era Series was BrüMate's second water bottle in its Hydration Series, after the pioneering Rotera Hydration Bottle (all 4 sizes - 15oz, 25oz, 35oz, and 65oz). The Rotera Series won the Red Dot Award for Product Design in 2023, with the judges citing its TwistSipTM lid, designed for touch-free use with a twist-to-raise straw integrated into the lid and the first integrated stainless steel straw system with ColdKeyTM technology.

The Red Dot Awards recognize the achievements of the best agencies, designers, and companies in the world. Submissions came from 60 countries, and Red Dot juries assessed entries on four principles of good design – function, seduction, use, and responsibility.

The winners of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 will be feted in a June 24 ceremony at Aalto Theatre and the Red Dot Design Museum, located on the grounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Site Zeche Zollverein, in Essen, Germany.

ABOUT BrüMate

Introducing BrüMate, where innovation meets style, bringing you a stunning collection of insulated drinkware and coolers crafted to elevate your everyday experiences. Founded by Dylan Jacob in 2016, we are pioneers of the unexpected, driven by purpose to design products that empower and inspire. From our one-of-a-kind, 100% leakproof drinkware to our feature-packed, all-terrain coolers equipped with built-in drink tanks and taps, we are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you enjoy your beverages while addressing real world problems that people face every day.

Our passion for innovation and commitment to unmatched quality isare reflected in our patented technologies, setting us apart from any other drinkware and cooler brand in the market. We stand behind our products with a lifetime guarantee, and our impeccable customer service further enhances your shopping experience. Discover the BrüMate commitment – where each product is thoughtfully crafted to enhance your everyday.

Media Contact

Jenna Lee Scott, JLS PR, 1 8033712620, [email protected], jlspr.us

