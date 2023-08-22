Brumleve Industries Releases "Electrical Tarp Safety and Maintenance"

This guide provides insight into electrical tarp safety and maintenance by covering how to choose an electric tarp system, the advantages of electric tarp systems, and safety and maintenance tips.
TEUTOPOLIS, Ill., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brumleve Industries has announced the release of its latest resource "Electrical Tarp Safety and Maintenance." This resource educates consumers on factors to consider when choosing an electric tarp system, the benefits of electric tarps, and tips for electric tarp safety and maintenance.
Electrical tarp systems are used to cover loads on trucks and trailers to prevent material from coming out of the back. When choosing an electric tarp system, consumers need to consider the tarp material, motor strength, tarp length and width, power source, and control options. An electric tarp system offers benefits to consumers including saving time, improved safety, better load security, ease of operation, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.
"It is crucial to ensure that the electric tarp is appropriately sized and designed to handle the specific load, as this can affect the safety and efficiency of the tarp system," according to Brumleve Industries. Operators should have proper training on managing an electrical tarp system and ensure it is being used based on the manufacturer's guidelines. Operators should regularly check the electric tarp system for wear and tear and make repairs or replacements when necessary. A system's electrical connections should also be monitored to prevent fire hazards.
To learn more about electrical tarp safety and maintenance, please visit Brumleve Industries here.
About Brumleve Industries:
Since 1904, Brumleve Industries has only used the finest materials and equipment to continue the tradition of quality service through three generations of family ownership. Our custom fabricating is the product of skilled craftsmanship that can shear, bend, and punch and MIG welding of aluminum, steel, or stainless steel.
Media Contact
Michael Brumleve, Brumleve Industries, 800-937-0058, [email protected], https://brumleveind.com
SOURCE Brumleve Industries
Share this article