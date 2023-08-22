Brumleve Industries Releases "Electrical Tarp Safety and Maintenance"

It is crucial to ensure that the electric tarp is appropriately sized and designed to handle the specific load, as this can affect the safety and efficiency of the tarp system. Tweet this

"It is crucial to ensure that the electric tarp is appropriately sized and designed to handle the specific load, as this can affect the safety and efficiency of the tarp system," according to Brumleve Industries. Operators should have proper training on managing an electrical tarp system and ensure it is being used based on the manufacturer's guidelines. Operators should regularly check the electric tarp system for wear and tear and make repairs or replacements when necessary. A system's electrical connections should also be monitored to prevent fire hazards.

About Brumleve Industries:

Since 1904, Brumleve Industries has only used the finest materials and equipment to continue the tradition of quality service through three generations of family ownership. Our custom fabricating is the product of skilled craftsmanship that can shear, bend, and punch and MIG welding of aluminum, steel, or stainless steel.

