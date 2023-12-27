Brumleve Industries Releases "Trailer and Towing Safety 101"

This guide offers information on trailer and towing safety by covering how to prepare for towing and how to drive with a trailer.
TEUTOPOLIS, Ill., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brumleve Industries has announced the release of its latest resource "Trailer and Towing Safety 101." This resource provides insight into trailer and towing safety by covering the steps involved in preparing for towing and driving with a trailer.
"Properly preparing for towing a trailer is essential for safety," according to Brumleve Industries. Checking the trailer should be done to spot any obvious signs of wear, damage, and improper conditions. Safety can also be increased by ensuring the trailer hitch fits properly and using trailer chains between the tow vehicle and the trailer. Any cargo being transported should be properly secured using ratchet straps, and the trailer's lights should be tested beforehand to ensure they are functioning properly.
Operating a tow vehicle with a trailer connected behind it requires adjusting driving habits to account for the extra length and weight. Knowing the trailer's weight is an important part of maintaining safety on the road. Drivers should also use a spotter when backing up and adjust the tow vehicle's mirrors to properly see the trailer. When driving with a trailer, drivers should utilize the right lane and allow for extra time when coming to a stop.
