Brunello Consortium Announces 33rd Edition of Benvenuto Brunello: November 14 - 18 in Montalcino, Tuscany (Italy)

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montalcino, October 1st, 2024 - The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is proud to announce the return of Benvenuto Brunello, one of Italy's premier wine events, November 14 - 18, 2024. Set in the picturesque Chiostro Sant'Agostino in Montalcino, Tuscany, this year's 33rd edition promises five days of tastings featuring 126 wineries and over 500 wines. The event offers a unique opportunity to sample the latest vintages, including Brunello di Montalcino 2020, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 2019, Rosso di Montalcino 2023, as well as Moscadello and Sant'Antimo.

While staying true to its traditional fall format, Benvenuto Brunello 2024 will introduce several new features. Notably, the event will partially return to its roots with walk-around tastings, allowing attendees to engage directly with producers. Additionally, three masterclasses will delve into different vintages and production styles, enhancing the experience for wine enthusiasts, professionals, and media alike.

"Benvenuto Brunello in November serves as a pivotal preview to strengthen our denomination's presence in the market, especially internationally, where we export about 70% of our production" states Fabrizio Bindocci, president of the Consortium. "This year, we aim to maintain the focused structure of the technical tastings for the press, while expanding the content through the direct involvement of local producers, fostering collaboration among producers, industry professionals, media, and wine enthusiasts."

The event will kick off with technical tastings, featuring sommelier service on Thursday, November 14, and Friday, November 15, exclusively for national and international press. On Saturday, November 16, the Teatro degli Astrusi in the medieval Tuscan village will host a panel discussion titled "What will the future hold for wine Consortia?" at 10:30 AM, featuring presidents Albiera Antinori (Bolgheri DOC and Bolgheri Sassicaia DOC), Francesco Cambria (Etna DOC), Sergio Germano (Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe and Dogliani), Giovanni Manetti (Chianti Classico), and Christian Marchesini (Valpolicella). This will be followed by an assessment of the 2020 vintage, which is scheduled to hit the market in January 2025. Additionally, the presentation of the Leccio d'Oro award will take place, recognizing excellence in both Italian and international restaurants and wine shops. The event will conclude with the traditional unveiling of the Benvenuto Brunello plaque. Simultaneously, the tasting booths with producers will open to the public at the Chiostro di Sant'Agostino. The walk-around tastings with wineries will continue on Sunday, November 17, and Monday, November 18 (10 AM - 6 PM).

As for the masterclasses, they will kick off on Saturday, November 16 led by Daniele Cernilli, director and curator of the Guida Essenziale ai Vini d'Italia by DoctorWine. This will continue on Sunday, November 17, at 11 AM with a session conducted by Master of Wine Andrea Lonardi (both require paid reservations). On Monday, November 18, at 11 AM, a tasting reserved for Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels will be hosted by wine educator Francesco Saverio Russo.

The initiatives of the Consorzio del Brunello di Montalcino will also extend beyond Italy. In February 2025, the Consortium will return to New York City for a walk-around tasting. Attendees will have the opportunity to freely move between stations and engage directly with 50+ Brunello di Montalcino producers and their representatives.

For more information: https://www.benvenutobrunello.com/en/

