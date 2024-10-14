Brunello di Montalcino: 2024 Season and Harvest Overview

A detailed analysis of the current growing season and early predictions for the most recent harvest, along with exciting news about an exclusive trade event in early February 2025 in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino has released initial predictions for the 2024 harvest, which has been influenced by specific climatic conditions affecting the vineyards.

An exceptionally rainy spring, with nearly 300 mm of rainfall, led to increased disease control measures and delayed vine growth. While budding was regular, the slow development caused delayed flowering, signaling a longer growing season.

The summer months were notably hot, with 37 days exceeding 95°F and temperatures peaking above 100.4°F on several occasions. However, this intense heat was counterbalanced by two key rainfall events at the end of July and early August, which provided the vines with much-needed water, preventing drought stress. These timely rains allowed for continued vegetative growth and avoided any stagnation caused by the heatwaves.

The harvest, which began in the last week of September, unfolded in two distinct phases, largely influenced by significant rainfall at the start of the month. The cooler temperatures that followed allowed the grapes to achieve full phenolic maturation, which is especially important in wines that are expected to be balanced, fresh, and with lower alcohol levels than recent vintages. The tannic structure of the wines remains present but without the overwhelming ripeness often caused by prolonged heat exposure.

This vintage highlights the growing importance of a robust evaluation system for Brunello di Montalcino, one that takes into account the increasingly unpredictable weather patterns. The resilience of the Sangiovese grape, particularly when supported by well-timed rainfalls, suggests a return to the production of more ethereal wines with more refined characteristics for the 2024 vintage. These early predictions are part of the initial phase of assessment, with the full trajectory of the vintage yet to be determined as further developments unfold.

As producers navigate these evolving climatic challenges, the 2024 vintage offers a reflection of both the adaptability of Montalcino's terroir and the expertise of its winemakers in producing exceptional Brunello wines even in the face of unpredictable conditions.

Looking ahead, the Consorzio del Vino Brunello di Montalcino is excited to announce a major trade event overseas on February 4, 2025, in New York City. This exclusive walk-around tasting will feature 30 esteemed Brunello producers, offering a rare opportunity for trade professionals to taste the latest releases and meet the faces behind the wines. Mark your calendars for this highly anticipated event, which will showcase the unique terroir and craftsmanship of Brunello di Montalcino, offering trade professionals a rare opportunity to experience the true essence of these iconic wines.

