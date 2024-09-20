Brunswick Main Street Celebrates an Unprecedented Six Ribbon Cuttings

"Never before have we seen six businesses open or expand in such a short time. It's a testament to Brunswick's vibrant community and economic potential." - Nathan Brown, Brunswick Mayor Post this

Bridgeway Bikes, 5 W. Potomac St. #1: New bicycle shop in the space previously occupied by Three Points Cycles

C&O Tattoo, 30 W Potomac St., Ste. 203: Private tattoo studio offering one-on-one collaboration on unique and custom designs

Integrum Ops, 30 W Potomac St., Ste. 201: Specializes in custom software development and building modern cloud-native apps for web and mobile platforms

Maple & Rye Bakery, 9A W Potomac St.: Whole grain bakery offering sweet and savory pastries and lunch options using locally sourced ingredients

Potomac River Interiors, 30 W Potomac St., Ste. 101: Boutique shop featuring vintage and handmade homewares and gifts

Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market, 30 W Potomac St., Ste. 103: A farm-to-fork deli offering locally-sourced fare and a market featuring works by local artisans

Integrum Ops is an existing establishment that has outgrown its previous location, highlighting the success and growth potential for businesses in downtown Brunswick.

Many of the businesses are relocating or establishing roots at the newly-renovated Newberry Building at 30 W Potomac Street. "Our transformational strategies are working!" Said Program Manager, Carmen Hilton. "Maple & Rye, Potomac River Interiors and Whistle Punk Deli – who have opened their brick and mortar businesses on Main Street – were once vendors at the Brunswick Farmers Market."

The event commenced with brief remarks from local officials and Brunswick Main Street representatives. Each business had its individual ribbon-cutting moment, allowing attendees to visit and explore the new establishments throughout the day.

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brusnwickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

Media Contact

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street, 301-834-7500 x124, [email protected], https://brunswickmainstreet.org/

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street