Brunswick Main Street Celebrates Opening of Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market

"When I came across the opportunity to rent a suite in the Newberry Building, I knew it was the perfect place to call home!" - Alexis Holland, Owner, Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market Post this

Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market emerged from humble beginnings as a small, local farm raising heritage hogs and chickens. The business gradually expanded to farmers' markets, food trucks, and now a brick-and-mortar location, always maintaining a commitment to showcasing local ingredients and supporting area farmers.

Brunswick Main Street Program Manager, Carmen Hilton, shared enthusiasm about the new addition, stating, "Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market is a perfect fit for our downtown. Alexis' farm-to-fork approach and dedication to local sourcing is a welcome addition to help establish Brunswick as a shopping and dining destination!"

Unique Offerings

Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market features:

Handcrafted sandwiches, paninis, and subs

Homemade sides, desserts, salads, and seasonal soups

Daily and weekly specials, including crab cakes and homemade pastas

A market showcasing locally made art, coffees, jewelry, pottery, and more

Food truck and catering services for private and public events

"We truly enjoy developing creative and ever-changing menus to highlight the freshest seasonal ingredients and to help connect local people to local foods," Holland adds. "We're excited to be part of the revitalization of downtown Brunswick and to serve this amazing community!"

Whistle Punk Delicatessen & Market is located at 30 W. Potomac St. Suite 103, Brunswick. Store hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm and Sunday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, contact [email protected] or visit whistlepunkfarm.com.

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit http://www.brunswickmainstreet.org.

Media Contact

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street, 301-834-7500 x124, [email protected], https://brunswickmainstreet.org/

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street