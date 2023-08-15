Brunswick Main Street Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for M n M Upholstery

"This is exactly the kind of specialty, destination business we are thrilled to see in our district." Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street Manager Tweet this

Brunswick Main Street Manager, Carmen Hilton, was enthusiastic about their opening, saying, "This is exactly the kind of specialty, destination business we are thrilled to see in our district. We wish them tremendous success and a fruitful partnership with their antique store neighbors!"

M n M Upholstery is located at 19 E. Potomac Street, Brunswick. Store hours are weekdays except Tuesday from 3:30pm-8:00pm and weekends from 9:00am-3:00pm. Mario can be reached at 240-705-4870 and Maritza at 240-462-8078.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize Downtown Brunswick's charm and history and show residents and visitors why it is a great place to live, work, shop, and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

Media Contact

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street, 301-834-7500 x124, [email protected], https://brunswickmainstreet.org/

