Brunswick Main Street Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for M n M Upholstery

Husband and wife partnership bring furniture reupholstery and repair to downtown
BRUNSWICK, Md., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street was happy to welcome the latest addition to the historic downtown district, M n M Upholstery, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 4th. Owners Mario and Maritza Espinoza, Brunswick residents for the last ten years, are excited to open their business in their own backyard.
Mario, who has twenty-three years of experience in upholstery work, outfitted the former veterinary office with a showroom and workshop for sewing, cutting fabric, frame repair, and assembly. They are prepared to handle all furniture types, including sofas, chairs, loveseats, benches, cushions, headboards, pillows and more, and are skilled in more advanced work like tufting and restoring antique designs.
Brunswick Main Street Manager, Carmen Hilton, was enthusiastic about their opening, saying, "This is exactly the kind of specialty, destination business we are thrilled to see in our district. We wish them tremendous success and a fruitful partnership with their antique store neighbors!"
M n M Upholstery is located at 19 E. Potomac Street, Brunswick. Store hours are weekdays except Tuesday from 3:30pm-8:00pm and weekends from 9:00am-3:00pm. Mario can be reached at 240-705-4870 and Maritza at 240-462-8078.
About Brunswick Main Street
Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize Downtown Brunswick's charm and history and show residents and visitors why it is a great place to live, work, shop, and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.
