Brunswick Main Street Officially Welcomes Maple & Rye Bakery to Downtown

Local baker brings whole grain delights and community spirit to Downtown Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Md., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brunswick Main Street celebrated Maple & Rye Bakery, one of the newest additions to its downtown district, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 17th. Located at 9A West Potomac St, this charming bakery offers a delightful selection of sweet and savory pastries, as well as lunch options, all made with locally milled whole grains and fresh local produce.

Owner Abby Levine, a self-taught baker with a passion for whole grain, nut- and sesame-free baking, has transformed her home-based business into a welcoming storefront for the Brunswick community. "After starting Maple & Rye as a cottage bakery in 2019, I'm thrilled to have a physical location in downtown Brunswick," shares Levine. "The community has been so supportive and engaged, and we are excited to be here. This is absolutely the right home for Maple & Rye."

Brunswick Main Street Program Manager, Carmen Hilton, shared her enthusiasm about the bakery's opening, noting, "Maple & Rye Bakery is an excellent addition to our downtown scene. Abby's dedication to sourcing local ingredients not only enhances the quality of her offerings but also contributes to our mission of driving economic growth and attracting visitors to Brunswick. We are excited to see how her presence will enhance the vibrancy of our community."

The opening of Maple & Rye Bakery marks another step in the revitalization of Downtown Brunswick, joining other local businesses in creating a vibrant shopping and dining destination for residents and visitors alike.

Maple & Rye Bakery is located at 9A West Potomac St, Brunswick. Store hours are Friday through Sunday from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM or until sold out. Learn more at mapleandryebakery.com.

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

