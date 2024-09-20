Brunswick Main Street Welcomes C&O Tattoo to Historic Downtown District

"I'm excited to become an active part of this vibrant community and offer my artistic services to both locals and visitors alike." - Amy Johnson, Founder and artist, C&O Tattoo Post this

"After living in Brunswick for nine years, opening a studio here has been a dream come true," says Johnson. "I'm excited to become an active part of this vibrant community and offer my artistic services to both locals and visitors alike."

"I am thrilled to see C&O Tattoo open in Downtown Brunswick!" shared Brunswick Main Street Program Manager, Carmen Hilton. "Amy's passion for custom artistry and her commitment to providing a personalized experience perfectly embody our vision for a vibrant and diverse downtown. We are excited to see how C&O Tattoo will contribute to the unique character of Brunswick and enrich our local culture."

Operating by appointment only, C&O Tattoo ensures a private, focused experience for each client. This model allows Johnson to dedicate her full attention to bringing each tattoo vision to life.

For more information or to book an appointment, email [email protected] or call (866) 301-2027. Learn more at cotattoo.com.

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit http://www.brunswickmainstreet.org.

