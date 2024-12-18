Brunswick Main Street Welcomes Maison to Historic Brunswick

"Emma and Mathew's vision and commitment to quality align beautifully with our goal of making Brunswick a top dining destination." - Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street Manager Post this

Emma and Mathew bring years of experience in the food and beverage industry, united by a passion for creating unforgettable experiences. Emma's culinary career began at The Ballantyne Hotel in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she discovered her love for baking. She later honed her skills at well-known local establishments, including VOLT and The Wine Kitchen in Frederick, Maryland. Mathew has held various culinary and management roles at restaurants in Charlotte, NC, and at The Wine Kitchen as well.

The decision to open Maison in Brunswick was inspired by the town's rich history, close-knit community, and the warmth of its people. "Brunswick holds a special place in our hearts. It is where we have built our family, formed meaningful connections, and found a deep sense of belonging," Emma shared. "We wanted to create a space that reflects the spirit of this town, a place where neighbors gather, friendships flourish, and everyone feels at home."

Maison's menu features several standout items, including:

Quiche, available for immediate enjoyment or to take home

Buttery Hand Pies (current town favorite is goat cheese and fig)

A rotating selection of Cookies, including salted chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, ginger-molasses, and oatmeal raisin

Sourdough Bread, available in classic plain or herbed varieties

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street Manager, shared her excitement about the new bakery, saying, "Maison is the perfect addition to our town. Emma and Mathew's vision and commitment to quality align beautifully with our goal of making Brunswick a top dining destination."

Maison is now open and ready to welcome the community! The bakery is open

Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until sold out). For more information, visit maisonbrunswick.com or contact them via email at [email protected].

About the City of Brunswick

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

About Brunswick Main Street

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit brunswickmainstreet.org.

Media Contact

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street, 301-834-7500 x124, [email protected], https://brunswickmainstreet.org/

SOURCE Brunswick Main Street