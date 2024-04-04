BRUNT Workwear Finds the Right Fit in Centric PLM to Drive Future Growth

Centric's out-of-the-box functionality is a big factor, as we wanted something that would be easy to implement. Post this

BRUNT is growing rapidly and has recently branched out into wholesale in over 100 retail outlets nationwide. Recognizing that their teams were being held back by manual processes and scattered data, they decided to invest in a PLM solution.

"We have teams at our HQ and employees based across the country, collaborating with teams in Asia, who have been using spreadsheets, emails and shared drives, with information flying all over the place," says Bruce Todtfeld, Senior Director of Footwear at BRUNT. "It's time-consuming, and when files have to be manually updated, mistakes take on a life of their own. If we want to create efficiency as we scale, we need one version of the truth."

After a rigorous selection process, BRUNT selected Centric PLM. Customer reference checks, the commitment of the Centric team and ease of implementation made the difference, explains Todtfeld.

"Centric's out-of-the-box functionality is a big factor, as we wanted something that would be easy to implement. From a design standpoint, we really like the ability to work with Adobe Illustrator® files directly in PLM. Centric's ability to integrate with our ERP solution was another important consideration."

BRUNT expects to see improvements in efficiency, time savings and productivity.

"Having one source of truth for product design and development information is key," says Todtfeld. "We'll be able to pull existing materials and components from the Centric library, which makes life a lot easier when we're creating new products. Everything from generating information for purchase orders to having visual line plans and documents for marketing will take significantly less time, and it will definitely cut down on errors. The implementation team is doing a great job, and we really like working with them."

"We are very happy to welcome BRUNT to the Centric family," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "In just a few years, BRUNT has created a strong brand with a focused vision. We are looking forward to working with BRUNT to enable them to scale and reach their potential in the world of workwear."

BRUNT (http://www.bruntworkwear.com)

Launched in 2020, BRUNT Workwear is retooling the way the workwear industry works by collaborating with trade workers to develop boots and apparel that provide the best performance, durability and comfort hard-earned money can buy. BRUNT products are developed to provide solutions that make real workers' lives easier, a mission brought to life by the fact that each signature product is named after a real worker who inspired the design. In addition to the bestseller The Marin boot, BRUNT's lineup includes a range of waterproof, comp toe, soft toe and jobsite-approved work boots for every worker, as well as a selection of apparel and accessories. For more information about BRUNT and its product offerings, visit https://bruntworkwear.com/.

