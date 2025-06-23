Brush Hill Care Center Unveils 4,000 Sq. Ft. State-of-the-Art Restorative Rehab Center, Plus New Outdoor Amenities

"Our new rehab center and outdoor amenities represent a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the community," said the management team at Brush Hill Care Center. "We are committed to providing not just exceptional medical care, but also opportunities for recreation and rejuvenation." Post this

Expanded Amenities: Wellness Beyond the Indoors

In addition to the advanced rehab center, Brush Hill Care Center is delighted to introduce new outdoor amenities designed to promote holistic well-being. Residents can now enjoy a beautifully landscaped outdoor mini-golf course with a pond and the tranquil, serene surroundings of our campus, perfect for relaxation, socialization, occasional BBQs, and gentle exercise.

A Message from Leadership

"Our new rehab center and outdoor amenities represent a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the community," said the management team at Brush Hill Care Center. "We are committed to providing not just exceptional medical care, but also opportunities for recreation and rejuvenation. We invite families and healthcare providers to see firsthand how Brush Hill is redefining rehabilitation and long-term care in Milton."

Secure Your Place Today

Prospective patients and their families are encouraged to contact Brush Hill Care Center immediately to schedule a tour or consultation and experience our state-of-the-art facilities and inviting outdoor spaces.

About Brush Hill Care Center:

Brush Hill Care Center is a 160-bed, premier skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Milton, MA, serving the community for over 50 years. With a focus on compassionate, innovative care, Brush Hill continues to set the standard for excellence in senior living and rehabilitation. We have created a comfortable and supportive environment to meet your nursing and rehabilitation needs. Our spacious 4,000-square-foot rehab facility features state-of-the-art technology to help you recover and regain independence. Enjoy leisure activities such as mini-golf, peaceful local strolls, relaxing by the pond, or pampering yourself in our newly renovated beauty and barber shop—all designed to complement your medical care.

Contact:

Brush Hill Care Center

617-333-0600

[email protected]

https://brushhillcc.com

Discover the future of restorative care—now open and accepting new residents!

