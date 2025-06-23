Brush Hill Care Center Unveils 4,000 Sq. Ft. State-of-the-Art Restorative Rehab Center, Plus New Outdoor Amenities

Brush Hill Care Center (BHCC) is excited to announce the grand opening of its brand-new, 4,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art restorative rehabilitation center. This major milestone marks a bold new chapter in the Center's commitment to delivering exceptional care and innovative therapies to adults, seniors, and individuals with disabilities in the Milton, MA community.
The new rehab center is fully operational and equipped with the latest technology and specialized equipment, offering an unparalleled environment for post-surgical recovery, sports injury rehabilitation, chronic pain management, and more. Patients and residents now have immediate access to a comprehensive suite of restorative therapies delivered by a highly skilled team of certified professionals.
Our care is not limited to:
- Short & Long-Term Care
- Wound Care
- Dementia Care
- Post-Discharge Rehab
- CHF/COPD Care
- Tracheostomy Care
- Hospice/Palliative Care
Expanded Amenities: Wellness Beyond the Indoors
In addition to the advanced rehab center, Brush Hill Care Center is delighted to introduce new outdoor amenities designed to promote holistic well-being. Residents can now enjoy a beautifully landscaped outdoor mini-golf course with a pond and the tranquil, serene surroundings of our campus, perfect for relaxation, socialization, occasional BBQs, and gentle exercise.
A Message from Leadership
"Our new rehab center and outdoor amenities represent a significant leap forward in our ability to serve the community," said the management team at Brush Hill Care Center. "We are committed to providing not just exceptional medical care, but also opportunities for recreation and rejuvenation. We invite families and healthcare providers to see firsthand how Brush Hill is redefining rehabilitation and long-term care in Milton."
Secure Your Place Today
Prospective patients and their families are encouraged to contact Brush Hill Care Center immediately to schedule a tour or consultation and experience our state-of-the-art facilities and inviting outdoor spaces.
About Brush Hill Care Center:
Brush Hill Care Center is a 160-bed, premier skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Milton, MA, serving the community for over 50 years. With a focus on compassionate, innovative care, Brush Hill continues to set the standard for excellence in senior living and rehabilitation. We have created a comfortable and supportive environment to meet your nursing and rehabilitation needs. Our spacious 4,000-square-foot rehab facility features state-of-the-art technology to help you recover and regain independence. Enjoy leisure activities such as mini-golf, peaceful local strolls, relaxing by the pond, or pampering yourself in our newly renovated beauty and barber shop—all designed to complement your medical care.
Contact:
Brush Hill Care Center
617-333-0600
[email protected]
https://brushhillcc.com
