Brush Your Ideas is Now PrintXpand - Unveils Fresh Identity, Commits to Advancing Printing Industry

"Our commitment to the growth and success of printing companies remains our top priority, and our new name reflects our dedication to expanding our offerings and providing printing companies with the best possible solutions," said Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of PrintXpand.

To complement the rebranding, PrintXpand has launched a new website at https://www.printxpand.com/, where you can explore our solutions and learn how they can benefit your business.

About PrintXpand (https://www.printxpand.com/):

PrintXpand (formerly known as Brush Your Ideas) specializes in web-to-print solutions for enterprise businesses, revolutionizing how businesses manage their printing needs. They offer a range of innovative solutions, including an End-to-End Web-To-Print Solution, Print ERP, Print-on-Demand Platform, and Product Personalization Tools(2D & 3D).

Additionally, PrintXpand provides marketplace solutions, such as artist marketplaces and B2B/B2C marketplaces. Through its connected ecosystem strategy, PrintXpand guarantees businesses endless customization options and a smooth selection of solutions when needed.

Dilip Rajpurohit, PrintXpand, 1 408-329-9693, [email protected], https://www.printxpand.com/

