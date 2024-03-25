Brush Your Ideas is Now PrintXpand - Unveils Fresh Identity, Commits to Advancing Printing Industry

Brush Your Ideas rebrands to PrintXpand, enhancing innovation and investment in web-to-print solutions for printing companies.
WILMINGTON, Del., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brush Your Ideas, one of the market leaders and largest providers of enterprise web-to-print solutions, today rebranded its corporate identity from Brush Your Ideas to PrintXpand. The transformation is a strategic move to reflect its capacity for innovation and investment in the web-to-print industry. This change reflects their commitment to expanding their offerings and enhancing their brand presence to serve printing companies better.
PrintXpand (Formerly known as Brush Your Ideas) will continue to provide printing companies with innovative technology solutions. This rebranding allows them to communicate their focus on providing cutting-edge web-to-print solutions and print-on-demand systems that help printing companies expand their printing capabilities and reach new heights of success.
"Our commitment to the growth and success of printing companies remains our top priority, and our new name reflects our dedication to expanding our offerings and providing printing companies with the best possible solutions," said Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of PrintXpand.
To complement the rebranding, PrintXpand has launched a new website at https://www.printxpand.com/, where you can explore our solutions and learn how they can benefit your business.
About PrintXpand (https://www.printxpand.com/):
PrintXpand (formerly known as Brush Your Ideas) specializes in web-to-print solutions for enterprise businesses, revolutionizing how businesses manage their printing needs. They offer a range of innovative solutions, including an End-to-End Web-To-Print Solution, Print ERP, Print-on-Demand Platform, and Product Personalization Tools(2D & 3D).
Additionally, PrintXpand provides marketplace solutions, such as artist marketplaces and B2B/B2C marketplaces. Through its connected ecosystem strategy, PrintXpand guarantees businesses endless customization options and a smooth selection of solutions when needed.
Media Contact
Dilip Rajpurohit, PrintXpand, 1 408-329-9693, [email protected], https://www.printxpand.com/
SOURCE PrintXpand
