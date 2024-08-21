Bryan Baeumler partners with Sunly to help educate homeowners of the benefits of solar across Canada

In a growing industry like solar it is important for home owners to be educated before investing in their house with solar. Bryan Baeumler partners with Sunly to help grow the demand for solar across Canada. With over 3,000 installs completed in Atlantic Canada using an education first approach it is a great fit.
CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bryan Baeumler and Sunly have partnered together to educate homeowners so they can make an informed decision on the investment into a solar system. The partnership will utilize Bryan's reach and trust across Canada and Sunly's expertise in the solar industry to ensure more homeowners have all the facts to make the home improvement. The plan is to include solar projects on Bryan's renovation shows as well as build smaller snippets of content for social media and websites that can be used for reference when homeowners are doing their research.
As governments across Canada continue to support the growth of the solar industry, now is the best time for Sunly to expand its footprint outside of PEI and ensure homeowners are knowledgeable all across the country. There is a federal 0% financing option to purchase a solar system plus many provincial governments are offering their own rebate programs. PEI, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia all have strong rebate programs that show great success in encouraging adoption of solar in the communities.
"Sunly has expanded from PEI through franchising to NB and Ontario and is expanding into Nova Scotia this summer. Our goal is to have 100 local operators across Canada fully trained at our head office in PEI. By having local owners it will ensure the communities we are in are represented by a member of the community and not a faceless organization"
Tyson Nicholson, Partner
On an island of just 47,000 single/semi detached houses in PEI Sunly has already installed over 2,900 systems in just 4 short years. The demand for solar continues to grow without letting up. With incentives in other areas of the country homeowners are finding it more affordable than ever to go solar.
"Putting solar on our properties, whether it be on the hotel in the Bahamas or our projects in Ontario, it has just always made sense.
Solar has lowered electricity costs, helped us be one step closer to being prepared for power outages, extended our roofs life and helped reduce the future demand of electricity."
- Bryan Baeumler, TV Personality
Sunly is excited to partner with Bryan Baeumler to continue to help build confidence in homeowners to help grow the solar industry. Going solar is great for everyone, but like with any new investment to homeowners it's important to grow familiarity with the product first.
