Bryan Baeumler partners with Sunly to help educate homeowners of the benefits of solar across Canada

"Sunly has expanded from PEI through franchising to NB and Ontario and is expanding into Nova Scotia this summer. Our goal is to have 100 local operators across Canada fully trained at our head office in PEI. By having local owners it will ensure the communities we are in are represented by a member of the community and not a faceless organization"

Tyson Nicholson, Partner

On an island of just 47,000 single/semi detached houses in PEI Sunly has already installed over 2,900 systems in just 4 short years. The demand for solar continues to grow without letting up. With incentives in other areas of the country homeowners are finding it more affordable than ever to go solar.

"Putting solar on our properties, whether it be on the hotel in the Bahamas or our projects in Ontario, it has just always made sense.

Solar has lowered electricity costs, helped us be one step closer to being prepared for power outages, extended our roofs life and helped reduce the future demand of electricity."

- Bryan Baeumler, TV Personality

Sunly is excited to partner with Bryan Baeumler to continue to help build confidence in homeowners to help grow the solar industry. Going solar is great for everyone, but like with any new investment to homeowners it's important to grow familiarity with the product first.

Tyson Nicholson, Sunly, 1 9023935964, [email protected], www.sunly.ca

