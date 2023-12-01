Bryan Gerlach and Paul Brutoco Join Engel & Völkers as Real Estate Advisors

Luxury coastal Orange County real estate brokerage gains marketplace leaders with plans to open up a Dana Point shop in early 2024.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engel & Völkers announced Bryan Gerlach & Paul Brutoco have joined as real estate advisors with plans to open up a Dana Point shop in early 2024, setting a higher standard of real estate service and local market expertise for coastal south Orange County clientele.

Gerlach & Brutoco come to Engel & Völkers from Pacific Sotheby's International Realty and specialize in some of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the area including Dana Point, Laguna Beach, Coastal Laguna Niguel, and San Juan Capistrano.

"I've wanted to open an Engel & Völkers in South Orange County for many years and was waiting for the right partnership to do so. Meeting Bryan and Paul, I knew this would be a new chapter for our company," said Paul Benson, Chief Executive Officer of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group. "They are both people who passionately care about clients, care about collaboration, and will naturally integrate our brand into the community."

Combined Gerlach and Brutoco were the #1 advisors in Laguna Niguel and Dana Point for the previous 12 months, representing many top-tier sales in the $5-10 million range and averaging nearly $4 million per transaction.

"Bryan Gerlach has established a reputation among clients and real estate professionals alike for his professional approach, and his friendly personable nature," said Vicki Boynton, Chief Legal Officer of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group. "Paul Brutoco's deep marketing background coupled with his local upbringing enables him to understand the needs of both buyers and sellers in this unique part of Southern California. Gerlach & Brutoco provide a unique and highly detailed approach to Orange County's highly desirable residential communities."

To learn more about Gerlach & Brutoco visit bryangerlach.evrealestate.com and paulbrutoco.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers and its team of advisors, visit lagunabeach.evrealestate.com.

About Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 309 shop locations with more than 6,665 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of more than 16,625 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.evrealestate.com.

