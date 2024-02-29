Bryant University and Focus EduSolutions Join Forces to Launch the Cybersecurity Bootcamp and Cybersecurity Upskilling Programs

Our Cybersecurity Bootcamp equips professionals with hands-on experience & tools to secure digital assets & combat cyber threats." - Vik Aurora Post this

The Cybersecurity Bootcamp is a 23-week deep dive into hardware, network, and application security. It is designed to prepare IT security professionals for the increasing demands of the security industry, equipping them with the essential knowledge and skills to safeguard organizations against cyber threats. It covers all aspects of information security, from authentication and security testing to intrusion detection and prevention, incident response and recovery, attacks and countermeasures, cryptography, and malicious code countermeasures.

The Bootcamp also provides a crucial hands-on learning experience, allowing students to explore a range of cutting-edge cyber security tools that detect, identify, and protect an organization's assets. Real-world examples of information security concepts are used to illustrate underlying principles, ensuring that students gain practical experience as well as theoretical proficiency. With a comprehensive, up-to-date global body of knowledge, Bootcamp graduates are fully equipped to succeed in IT operational roles, mitigating security concerns and safeguarding against malicious activity.

The Cybersecurity Bootcamp program covers a comprehensive range of topics, including:

Digital Defense Basics: Beginning Your Cybersecurity Journey

Cybersecurity Landscape: A Comprehensive Overview

Operating System Basics: Getting Started with Operating Systems

Secure Coding: The Foundation of a Robust Cybersecurity Defense

Network Fundamentals: Exploring Network Basics

Network Mastery: The Key to a Secure and Efficient Network

Network Security: The Frontline of Cybersecurity

Cyber Defense Strategies: Mastering Cyber Defense

Cyber Threat Hunting: How to Find and Stop Cyber Attacks?

Network Troubleshooting Mastery: Mastering Network Troubleshooting

Cyber Implementation Basics: Getting Started with Cybersecurity Implementation

Cloud Security: The Essential Guide to Protecting Your Data in the Cloud

Cyber Risk Management: Understanding Cyber Risk

Cyber Governance: Understanding Governance

Cyber Threat Management: Understanding Threats

Software Security: The Key to a Robust Software Development Process

Security Operations: The First Line of Defense

Cyber Compliance: Understanding Compliance

Vulnerability Management: The Key to Preventing Cyber Attacks

Cyber Reconnaissance: The Essential Tool for Threat Hunting

Cyber Attacks: A Comprehensive Guide to the Latest Threats

Web-Based Attacks: The New Frontier of Cybercrime

Cybersecurity Communication: How to Effectively Communicate Cybersecurity Risks?

Cybersecurity Upskilling Programs:

Cybersecurity Fundamentals

This certification serves as a pivotal gateway, offering a comprehensive insight into core cybersecurity principles that are imperative in establishing a robust foundation for mastering advanced skills. Within this program, students delve into the intricacies of computer systems, gaining a nuanced understanding of networking protocols.

Applied Cybersecurity

This advanced credential focuses on practical cybersecurity competencies essential for defense strategies, operational tactics, compliance measures, and proficient risk management. Aligned with intermediate-level cyber certifications such as CySA+, CISSP, and CISA, this program emphasizes hands-on projects and immersive lab experiences.

"As the digital landscape continues to grow increasingly complex, and IT professionals need the skills and hands-on training to protect organizations from cyber threats," says Alex Cole, Ed. D., Executive Director of Graduate and Professional Education at Bryant University. "Through this new collaboration with Focus EduSolutions, our students will receive best-in-class training to protect their employers from 21st-century security threats."

"Focus EduSolutions is excited to partner with Bryant University in launching this innovative Cybersecurity Bootcamp. Together, we aim to empower individuals with the skills needed to thrive in cybersecurity's dynamic and crucial field." Vik Aurora, SVP-Strategic Partnerships

Pre-enrollment is now open for the Cybersecurity Bootcamp. For more information and to pre-enroll, please visit: https://partnerships.focusedusolutions.com/bryant-university

About Bryant University:

For over 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The university delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences.

Recognized for staying ahead of industry demands, Bryant University's Graduate programs combine the comprehensive curriculum with valuable hands-on, real-world knowledge that makes it a leading University in student outcomes.

Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., and available around the world through its online programs, Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI and regularly receives high rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual, and Barron's. Bryant.edu

About Focus EduSolutions:

Focus EduSolutions is a Boston-based eLearning company driving workforce readiness initiatives to the next level. The company has built online digital bootcamps and partners with universities in cyber security, data analytics, and digital marketing. These boot camps offer self-paced and instructor-led training and have become an effective tool for skilling new workforce in STEM jobs and up-skilling existing workforce.

The critical differentiation from similar boot camps in the market includes competitive pricing, including installments and easy financing options, and 100% refund guarantees (subject to criteria fulfillment in the program dossier) if the student cannot secure a job within 6 months.

All bootcamps are tied to skills that align with the job descriptions and specific job titles with huge potential and an upside.

These Bootcamps address the skills gaps in the workforce, assist industries in their transformational changes, and provide educational opportunities for future generations of the industry. Learn more at https://focusedusolutions.com/

