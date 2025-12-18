Bryj Appoints James Colgan CEO to Shape the Future of AI-Powered Mobile Marketing

Bryj is the all-in-one AI-powered platform for building, launching, and scaling high-performing mobile apps. Brands use Bryj to create native iOS and Android apps in weeks, drive adoption with AI-powered marketing, and grow retention with real-time engagement—all from one unified system. Post this

"Marketing teams are under enormous pressure to drive growth on mobile, but they're stuck with fragmented tools and workflows that slow them down," Colgan said. "Mobile is becoming the primary revenue channel for consumer brands, and AI is reshaping how apps get built, personalized, and scaled. Bryj brings these worlds together. I'm thrilled to lead the team as we unlock a new era where marketers can build, launch, and grow their apps from one AI-powered platform."

Colgan previously led Microsoft Outlook Mobile, helping launch the app and scale it from zero to nearly 60 million active users in two years, ultimately establishing it as the dominant mobile email app in the enterprise. He later held senior product roles at Slack and helped scale Spendesk to unicorn status. Investors say his background in building mobile products that win at global scale is uniquely aligned with Bryj's vision.

"Bryj is unifying mobile app creation, engagement, and AI advertising in a way no one else has attempted," said Denis Barrier, Co-Founder & CEO of Cathay Innovation. "With James, who's taken mobile products from zero to tens of millions of users, we're doubling down on a future where every brand can build, launch, and grow an app with AI. This is the moment Bryj accelerates."

"James has repeatedly built mobile products that win at massive scale," added Mark Gorenberg, Founder & Managing Director of Zetta Venture Partners. "Bryj is solving the hardest part of mobile growth: helping brands create high-performing apps and then driving users into them with AI. James brings the product intuition, operational discipline, and category vision to lead Bryj into its next stage of growth."

"Bryj gives marketers the ability to move at the speed of their customers, a capability that will define the next decade of mobile commerce," said Jennifer Fonstad, founder of Owl Capital and long-time early-stage investor. "Unifying app creation, engagement, and acquisition in one AI-powered platform is a category-defining idea, and James is the right leader to scale it globally."

Bryj continues to expand its footprint among leading consumer and retail brands, with customers such as Ethan Allen, Allegis, and PacSun using the platform to power their mobile experiences and drive app-led growth. The company is preparing a series of advancements in early 2026 that will further unify mobile app creation, engagement, and AI-powered acquisition into a streamlined, marketer-led workflow.

