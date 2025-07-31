Bryte Lyfe Secures Industry Legend Melanie Greenough as Director of Field Operations, Poised for Unprecedented Growth

"In my career working with industry titans, Melanie stands out as the 'Queen of Breakthroughs.' Securing her leadership is an incredible coup for Bryte Lyfe and testament to the speed of our advancement and value of our community and product. We are truly fortunate to welcome her." added Melcher. Post this

A dynamic and inspirational voice in the realms of personal growth and business mastery, Melanie has been personally mentored by the legendary Bob Proctor and has shared stages with industry titans such as Dani Johnson and Les Brown. She was also a featured trainer in the John Maxwell Leadership Program, contributing her powerful message and practical strategies to audiences worldwide.

From overcoming immense adversity as a single mother to becoming a global business mentor and lifestyle architect, Melanie's journey continues to inspire those ready to rise. She now brings her world-class training systems, lifestyle-first approach, and proven frameworks to the Bryte Lyfe leadership team, supporting the expansion of its member base and empowering the next generation of leaders across North America and beyond. Her profound expertise in innovative marketing strategies, operations, and igniting peak performance through motivation makes her an invaluable asset to Bryte Lyfe's unique ecosystem.

"This isn't just another role for me—it's a mission," said Greenough. "Bryte Lyfe is helping people reclaim their time, reignite their dreams, and build a life they love. I knew I had to be part of it."

Bryte Lyfe Founder, Wes Melcher, shared his enthusiasm for Greenough's arrival:

"Melanie's expertise will be instrumental in scaling our operations and empowering our members. Her ability to translate vision into concrete results aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals."

As Director of Field Operations, Greenough will collaborate closely with both the corporate team and the field to enhance leadership development, strengthen community growth, and equip new and experienced members with the precise tools that have forged lasting success stories inside global organizations.

"In my extensive career working with industry titans, Melanie stands out as the 'Queen of Breakthroughs.' Securing her leadership is an incredible coup for Bryte Lyfe and a powerful testament to the speed of our advancement and the unparalleled value of our community and product. We are truly fortunate to welcome her." added Melcher.

Why It Matters

With Greenough at the helm of training and field strategy, Bryte Lyfe members gain direct access to powerful systems that turn vision into results. This is more than mentorship—it's momentum. Her addition is a significant step toward achieving Bryte Lyfe's ambitious targets for the coming year.

"We've set an extremely high bar and lofty goals for the next 12 months, and with Melanie joining our team, we are absolutely confident we will achieve them!" exclaimed Wes Melcher.

About Bryte Lyfe: Bryte Lyfe is a truly one-of-a-kind, proprietary technology platform exclusive to invited members only, on a mission to help people cross off everything on their 'Bucket Lyst.' Bryte Lyfe offers exclusive discounts and unparalleled access to travel, sports, music, entertainment, well-being, and opportunities to make an impact by giving back. Bryte Lyfe provides a first-of-its-kind membership, giving members access to prices and privileges usually only available to celebrities and high-net-worth individuals. What sets Bryte Lyfe apart is not just local and global access, but also its renowned 'Bucket Lyst' loyalty program, which empowers members to fulfill their ultimate dreams by granting each member a FREE FIVE-STAR HOTEL STAY every year they maintain their membership.

