Bryte Lyfe Shatters Global Borders: Launching Proprietary Digital Lifestyle Membership to Every Country Outside the U.S.

Empowering the Global Entrepreneur in an Inflationary Era

In 2026, the "cost-of-living squeeze" remains a primary concern for households worldwide. While global inflation has stabilized compared to previous years, the demand for affordable, high-value digital products is at an all-time high.

Bryte Lyfe is meeting this demand by giving entrepreneurs a "recession-resilient" product they can sell at a highly competitive price point. For the first time, partners can market a global empire-building product for a sustainable $99 per month.

This sub-$100 entry point changes the game for marketers, providing a mass-market offer that fits the budget of travelers of all ages, that want to live life to the fullest while enjoying the best travel destinations featuring sports, golf, entertainment, music festivals, and nightlife.

The $19.99 "Influencer Option": Lowering the Barrier to Entry

To further accelerate this global movement, Bryte Lyfe will continue to offer the unprecedented entry point for content creators and social sellers. The Influencer Option allows individuals to launch their own business for only $19.99. This low-cost, high-leverage entry allows influencers to monetize their audience instantly by selling a premium product without the burden of high startup costs.

"In today's economy, a competitive business opportunity isn't just about the potential for more sales; it's about having a product with accessibility and value worldwide that you can actually move," says Wes Melcher. "We already lead the industry with the most aggressive compensation plan. Now, by providing our partners with a membership subscription they can sell for $99—and an Influencer business entry at just $19.99—we mark globally that we are removing the final barrier for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs."

Why Bryte Lyfe: The Seller's Edge

Bryte Lyfe provides its partners with a tech-driven product suite that is easy to market and impossible to duplicate:

AI-Powered Precision: Proprietary technology that scans for the best available rates and layers them over an exclusive wholesale database.

Custom Innovation: Partners sell custom-built, in-house technology that is proprietary and unavailable anywhere else.

Unrivaled Loyalty & Appreciation: An industry-leading loyalty program that rewards customers by rewarding members with FREE HOTEL STAYS to their Top Bucket List Destinations.

About Bryte Lyfe

Our goal is to help you cross everything off your Bucket List. Bryte Lyfe is a global lifestyle and social selling company dedicated to helping individuals experience things that they have dreamed of their entire lives. Through a combination of cutting-edge AI Technology, World-Class travel benefits, wellness content, and a disruptive business model, Bryte Lyfe empowers a community of entrepreneurs to build borderless businesses in the modern digital economy.

