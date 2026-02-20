Bryte Lyfe Shatters Global Borders: Launching Proprietary Digital Lifestyle Membership to Every Country Outside the U.S.

Bryte Lyfe is officially removing the final barriers to global entrepreneurship. As we enter 2026, we are proud to announce a major shift in our product strategy to meet the global demand for high-value, accessible digital products. The Highlights: The $99 Membership: A premium global membership now available outside the U.S. for under $100—bringing elite travel, golf, and private club access to the mass market. The $19.99 Influencer Entry: A game-changing low-cost entry point for content creators to launch and monetize their own business instantly. Proprietary Tech: Our upgraded AI-powered engine scans exclusive wholesale databases to find rates you simply cannot find anywhere else. We aren't just a travel company; we are a borderless community built for the modern economy.
DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a high-octane first year launch that laid the foundation for a massive community of jetsetters and entrepreneurs, Bryte Lyfe is officially entering its next phase of evolution. What began as a vision for financial freedom has grown into a premier "digital country club"—a club without walls featuring elite partnerships across travel, golf, sports, entertainment, dining, nightlife and private club access.
Now, with the foundation set and the word spreading globally, Bryte Lyfe is arming its members with a powerhouse product to market: a premium global membership available to every country outside the U.S. for under $100.
Empowering the Global Entrepreneur in an Inflationary Era
In 2026, the "cost-of-living squeeze" remains a primary concern for households worldwide. While global inflation has stabilized compared to previous years, the demand for affordable, high-value digital products is at an all-time high.
Bryte Lyfe is meeting this demand by giving entrepreneurs a "recession-resilient" product they can sell at a highly competitive price point. For the first time, partners can market a global empire-building product for a sustainable $99 per month.
This sub-$100 entry point changes the game for marketers, providing a mass-market offer that fits the budget of travelers of all ages, that want to live life to the fullest while enjoying the best travel destinations featuring sports, golf, entertainment, music festivals, and nightlife.
The $19.99 "Influencer Option": Lowering the Barrier to Entry
To further accelerate this global movement, Bryte Lyfe will continue to offer the unprecedented entry point for content creators and social sellers. The Influencer Option allows individuals to launch their own business for only $19.99. This low-cost, high-leverage entry allows influencers to monetize their audience instantly by selling a premium product without the burden of high startup costs.
"In today's economy, a competitive business opportunity isn't just about the potential for more sales; it's about having a product with accessibility and value worldwide that you can actually move," says Wes Melcher. "We already lead the industry with the most aggressive compensation plan. Now, by providing our partners with a membership subscription they can sell for $99—and an Influencer business entry at just $19.99—we mark globally that we are removing the final barrier for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs."
Why Bryte Lyfe: The Seller's Edge
Bryte Lyfe provides its partners with a tech-driven product suite that is easy to market and impossible to duplicate:
- AI-Powered Precision: Proprietary technology that scans for the best available rates and layers them over an exclusive wholesale database.
- Custom Innovation: Partners sell custom-built, in-house technology that is proprietary and unavailable anywhere else.
- Unrivaled Loyalty & Appreciation: An industry-leading loyalty program that rewards customers by rewarding members with FREE HOTEL STAYS to their Top Bucket List Destinations.
About Bryte Lyfe
Our goal is to help you cross everything off your Bucket List. Bryte Lyfe is a global lifestyle and social selling company dedicated to helping individuals experience things that they have dreamed of their entire lives. Through a combination of cutting-edge AI Technology, World-Class travel benefits, wellness content, and a disruptive business model, Bryte Lyfe empowers a community of entrepreneurs to build borderless businesses in the modern digital economy.
Media Contact
Eva Nightingale, Bryte Lyfe, LLC, 1 9728355524, [email protected], www.brytelyfe.com
SOURCE Bryte Lyfe, LLC
Share this article