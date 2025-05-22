Bryte Lyfe Shatters Industry Norms with Record-Breaking Member Retention in First Year

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary and, more importantly, to see the incredible engagement and satisfaction from our members, resulting in the best membership retention I have ever seen," said Wes Melcher, Founder of Bryte Lyfe. Post this

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate our first anniversary and, more importantly, to see the incredible engagement and satisfaction from our members, resulting in the best membership retention I have ever seen," said Wes Melcher, Founder of Bryte Lyfe. "Our unique Bucket Lyst program isn't just about trips and travel; it's about building a lasting community where dreams are not just envisioned but actively fulfilled. This milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing an extraordinary life through exclusive access, incredible savings, and truly unique experiences. We believe it's the best loyalty and customer appreciation program out there."

A Year of Unforgettable Experiences, and More to Come!

Bryte Lyfe offers a comprehensive suite of benefits designed to enhance every aspect of a member's life, categorized into distinct pillars:

Travel Lyfe: Members enjoy massive savings of up to 65% off hotels, cruises, and more, alongside effortless planning through a dedicated mobile app and AI search. The innovative loyalty program allows members to earn free travel through sharing and inviting others.

Live Lyfe: Provides global and local access to premier experiences, including exclusive access to private clubs and golf, luxury experiences, and major Broadway, Musicals, and Festival events with some of the biggest names in the music, entertainment and hospitality industry. Members also enjoy exclusive lifestyle activities and dining through hundreds of partnerships.

Well Lyfe: Focuses on Total Life Balance with transformative health & wellness retreats and Healthshare Benefits. It supports Personal Growth through mentorship, development, and LIVE wellness events and retreats. Members receive Dedicated Support via coaching calls, in-app fitness programs, and exclusive partnerships. This pillar also emphasizes Physical Wellness, Mental Wellness, and Financial Wellness.

Bucket Lyst Lyfe: A truly unique offering, this program fulfills members' "Bucket Lyst" dreams annually. It's the only company of its kind to offer an annual 5-star, 4-day/3-night hotel stay for two, where loyalty transforms into crossing off members' ultimate aspirations.

Give Lyfe: Encourages members to experience the impact of giving back through purposeful travel, including voluntourism, and participation in local community outreach initiatives.

Celebrating in Style: The Inaugural Bryte Lyfe Convention

To commemorate this landmark first year, Bryte Lyfe will host its first annual convention at Resorts World, offering an exciting lineup of events for its valued members. The festivities will kick off with a meaningful Service Project with Clean the World, followed by a thrilling Welcome Party at Atomic Golf. conference training sessions take place at Resorts World with the best industry speakers, and the celebration culminates with a Birthday VIP Party at the exclusive Foundation Room and a vibrant Pool Party at AYU.

This milestone not only signifies Bryte Lyfe's rapid growth but also its profound impact on members' lives by opening doors to experiences previously beyond reach, fostering a community built on shared aspirations and exceptional loyalty.

About Bryte Lyfe

Bryte Lyfe is an exclusive, invite-only membership dedicated to providing unparalleled travel, transformative experiences, and a unique loyalty program that turns dreams into reality. With a focus on extraordinary access and total life balance, Bryte Lyfe elevates the lives of its members through its Travel Lyfe, Live Lyfe, Well Lyfe, Bucket Lyst Lyfe, and Give Lyfe pillars.

About Our Founder Wes Melcher

Bryte Lyfe was co-founded by Wes Melcher, a lifelong entrepreneur, business consultant, and travel guru. With over 30 years of experience training and coaching millions globally in sales, business, and marketing, Wes previously co-founded a travel company in 2005 that grew to become the world's largest travel club, generating over $4 billion in revenue. He is also a best-selling author and a sought-after speaker.

