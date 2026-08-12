BS PHARM KOREA Announces Global Distribution Partnership Expansion Strategy to Strengthen International Business Network

"Our focus is on building long-term partnerships that create sustainable value for distributors and healthcare professionals." Post this

"As we continue expanding our participation in international medical aesthetics congresses, our focus remains on building long-term partnerships that create sustainable value for both distributors and healthcare professionals," said a representative of BS PHARM KOREA. "We believe sustainable international growth is built through professional collaboration, education, and long-term partnerships rather than short-term commercial opportunities."

Global Distribution Partnership Strategy

As part of its international growth strategy, BS PHARM KOREA is scheduled to participate in seven major medical aesthetics congresses during the second half of 2026, including IMCAS China, Dubai Derma, InterCHARM Moscow, AMWC Dubai, AMWC Latin America, Baltic Beauty, and AMWC Southeast Asia. These exhibitions are expected to strengthen relationships with distributors, aesthetic clinics, and healthcare professionals while facilitating discussions on regional market development, product collaboration, and long-term business partnerships. The company continues to expand its international business network across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America through industry engagement and collaboration with regional partners.

Professional Aesthetic Portfolio

Alongside its international business initiatives, BS PHARM KOREA has expanded its professional aesthetic portfolio to support the evolving needs of global markets. The company's portfolio includes professional solutions across skin boosters, hyaluronic acid fillers, regenerative formulations, and collagen-supporting technologies intended for use by qualified healthcare professionals in accordance with applicable local regulations. The company also continues to collaborate with healthcare professionals through ongoing clinical evaluation programs that support product assessment, professional education, and the exchange of clinical experience, contributing to the continuous development of its professional aesthetic portfolio.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, BS PHARM KOREA plans to continue expanding its international business network through strategic partnerships, participation in global medical aesthetics congresses, and ongoing collaboration with healthcare professionals. The company remains committed to building long-term relationships with distribution partners through transparency, professional standards, and responsible business practices.

About BS PHARM KOREA

BS PHARM KOREA is a South Korea-based company specializing in professional aesthetic products for healthcare professionals and international distribution partners.

The company supports global markets through portfolio development, clinical collaboration, participation in international medical aesthetics congresses, and long-term partnerships with distributors worldwide. It continues to strengthen its international presence by working closely with healthcare professionals and business partners across multiple regions.

For more information, visit https://www.bsp-korea.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Manager, BS PHARM KOREA, 82 01050247185, [email protected], www.bsp-korea.com

SOURCE BS PHARM KOREA