Bsbosat.. Saudi Startup Serving Traditional Basbousa with a Modern Twist in Riyadh

Saudi startup Babosat offers premium traditional basbousa with modern packaging and high-quality ingredients in Riyadh.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babosat.. Saudi Startup Serving Traditional Basbousa with a Modern Twist in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Babosat is a Saudi startup specializing in serving traditional plain basbousa with premium quality and a modern presentation style that combines authentic taste with elegant packaging.

The project focuses on delivering freshly prepared basbousa using a special recipe made with semolina, coconut, and cream, balanced carefully to achieve a rich flavor and soft texture that appeals to lovers of traditional Arabic desserts.

Babosat operates through home orders and food truck services in Riyadh, with strong attention to ingredient quality, preparation methods, hygiene standards, and modern packaging suitable for gatherings, hospitality, and daily enjoyment.

The brand aims to create a unique dessert experience by blending authentic Arabic sweets with a contemporary visual identity that reflects the creativity of Saudi entrepreneurial projects.

Through social media platforms, Babosat continues to reach customers interested in high-quality desserts and modern local brands.

Official Accounts:

TikTok:

https://www.tiktok.com/@bsboosat?_r=1&_t=ZS-96ADHS1La3Y

Snapchat:

https://snapchat.com/t/wev6OP82

Location:

Riyadh — Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Media Contact

Adari Aye, Bsbosat, 966 0593197744, [email protected], https://www.tiktok.com/@bsboosat

SOURCE Babosat