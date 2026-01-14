BSC Hospitality Welcomes Ken DeGori as Executive Vice President of Operations

"I'm thrilled to rejoin BSC Hospitality and to work with such a talented team," said DeGori. "My goal is simple: to create memorable experiences for our guests by blending thoughtful service with creative, high-energy hospitality." Post this

DeGori is a recognized leader in nightlife and hospitality, with more than 25 years of guiding iconic venues in cities across the country including New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. He helped shape groundbreaking concepts such as EIIEVEN Miami, Stringfellows, and Pure Platinum, and he also helped bring Giselle Miami to life – a rooftop dining experience that blends premium cuisine with vibrant entertainment. DeGori's work consistently demonstrates how thoughtful, people-centered hospitality can elevate every guest experience.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin BSC Hospitality and to work with such a talented team," said DeGori. "My goal is simple: to create memorable experiences for our guests by blending thoughtful service with creative, high-energy hospitality. I've always believed that great people and great moments go hand in hand, and I'm excited to build that together here. I'm also looking forward to reconnecting with the industry, embracing new challenges, and pursuing new opportunities with our incredible team."

DeGori returns to BSC Hospitality after a 12-year hiatus, having played a pivotal role in the creation and success of EIIEVEN Miami – a venue voted the No. 1 nightclub in the U.S. by the International Nightlife Association and No. 6 Nightclub in the world by the International Nightlife Association's "World's Top 100 Clubs" list in 2025. He remains a silent partner, continuing to influence and contribute to its ongoing success. DeGori's involvement helped shape EIIEVEN Miami's groundbreaking 24-hour entertainment model, blending nightlife with dining and live performances. The venue has become a cultural landmark, recognized for its distinctive, immersive guest experiences. He has also contributed to notable collaborations, including the Big Game Takeover, and has supported charitable initiatives such as Make-A-Wish through EIIEVEN Miami. In his recent advisory work, DeGori guided Lupoli Companies on a hospitality program in Boston, highlighting his ongoing impact as a consultant and operator.

DeGori's leadership aligns with BSC's mission to invest in people, quality, and responsible growth. His vision will accelerate our initiatives and elevate the BSC experience for guests and partners alike. DeGori will be based in San Francisco, reflecting the company's commitment to expanding its footprint and presence on the West Coast.

In his new role at BSC Hospitality, DeGori will lead:

Elevating guest experiences across properties through innovative entertainment and dining concepts

Drive sustainable growth while maintaining outstanding service standards

Grow the teams' capabilities and engagement to deliver exceptional hospitality

Recruit top talent across the U.S. to build a strong, future-ready team

Support BSC Hospitality's ongoing organizational restructuring to attract investors and strengthen market position

Develop and refine the operational systems and development processes to scale efficiently

Oversee BSC Hospitality venues across the Pacific Northwest to ensure consistent brand standards and guest experiences

