BSI Celebrates 45 Years of Innovating Payroll Tax Solutions

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year marks the 45th anniversary of Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a pioneering force in payroll tax compliance. Since its founding in 1979, BSI has grown to be a leader in the payroll tax industry, processing over 30 million employees across the United States. Known for its dedication to innovation and advancement, BSI delivers payroll tax solutions that transform how organizations manage payroll tax compliance requirements, while ensuring efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
BSI was established with a clear vision of producing the most comprehensive and technologically advanced payroll tax solutions in the industry. With its software suites – TaxFactory™, TaxFactory™ Canada, ComplianceFactory™, and TaxProfileFactory™ - the company leads the market as the foremost provider of North American payroll tax filing, tax calculation, compliance onboarding and supporting solutions.
Long-term CEO Ralph Rindik reflects on four and a half decades developing technology and expertise in payroll tax compliance. "From humble beginnings," he shares, "BSI has evolved into a trusted partner for some of the nation's largest HCM and HR organizations. As we commemorate our 45th anniversary, we are immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved and the impact we've made in the payroll tax industry. Our journey reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and the success of our clients. As we look to the future, we will continue to deliver unparalleled, innovative solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued partners and clients, many of whom have been with us for decades."
Headquartered in Technology Park, Peachtree Corners – a suburb of Atlanta – BSI partners with corporations such as SAP, UKG, Infor, and Workday to deliver reliable, cloud-based payroll tax solutions.
About BSI
BSI is a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax configuration and onboarding, tax calculation, and tax filing solutions. Leveraging 45 years of experience, BSI offers the largest array of solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll tax processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.
