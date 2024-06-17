BSI Celebrates 45 Years of Innovating Payroll Tax Solutions

"From humble beginnings," says Ralph Rindik, long-term CEO, "BSI has evolved into a trusted partner for some of the nation's largest HCM and HR organizations." Post this

Long-term CEO Ralph Rindik reflects on four and a half decades developing technology and expertise in payroll tax compliance. "From humble beginnings," he shares, "BSI has evolved into a trusted partner for some of the nation's largest HCM and HR organizations. As we commemorate our 45th anniversary, we are immensely proud of the milestones we have achieved and the impact we've made in the payroll tax industry. Our journey reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and the success of our clients. As we look to the future, we will continue to deliver unparalleled, innovative solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued partners and clients, many of whom have been with us for decades."

Headquartered in Technology Park, Peachtree Corners – a suburb of Atlanta – BSI partners with corporations such as SAP, UKG, Infor, and Workday to deliver reliable, cloud-based payroll tax solutions.

About BSI

BSI is a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax configuration and onboarding, tax calculation, and tax filing solutions. Leveraging 45 years of experience, BSI offers the largest array of solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll tax processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.

