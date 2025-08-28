BSI Senior VP, Joe DeCarlo, Guides Caribbean Organizations Toward Strategic Success at the Annual Caribbean Strategy Summit

Joe DeCarlo, Senior Vice President at the Balanced Scorecard Institute, headlined the Caribbean Strategy Summit in St. Kitts, urging innovation and resilience to drive regional competitiveness.
CARY, N.C., Aug. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe DeCarlo, Senior Vice President at Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI), delivered the keynote address, Charting New Horizons – Strategic Innovation for a Resilient Caribbean, at last month's Annual Caribbean Strategy Summit in St. Kitts. The theme centered around forward-thinking strategies, adaptability, and innovation—key drivers to ensure Caribbean organizations remain competitive and sustainable in today's evolving global landscape.
The first day of the summit offered dynamic lectures, engaging regional panel discussions, and actionable insights on emerging strategy trends, best practices, and key tools for effective strategic plan execution. On day two, DeCarlo led a training session on Strategic Planning Essentials. This hands-on course equipped participants with fundamental tools and techniques for developing and implementing successful strategic plans.
"A strategy is only as strong as its execution," said DeCarlo, who brings over 50 years of expertise in business structuring, strategy design, and execution. "By aligning goals, measuring progress, and adapting quickly, Caribbean organizations can build the resilience needed to remain competitive in an ever-changing global economy."
DeCarlo's extensive background spans executive leadership, IT, consulting, education, and publishing at IBM, partnering with university leadership teams, teaching at the Milwaukee School of Engineering University, completing an Executive-in-Residence program at the Plug and Play Technology Incubator, and managing major client engagements worldwide as a senior consultant and instructor with BSI.
About the Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI):
Balanced Scorecard Institute, a Strategy Management Group Company, provides strategic planning, balanced scorecard, and performance measurement and management training, certification, and consulting services to government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations. Services include training and certification programs, facilitation and consulting services, and information and tools used by executives, managers, and analysts to transform their organizations into "performance excellence" organizations. BSI's Nine Steps to Success™ balanced scorecard framework integrates strategic planning, budgeting, operational planning, performance measurement and strategy execution into a disciplined framework for helping organizations achieve higher levels of performance.
Media Contact
Kirsten Dubuc, Balanced Scorecard Institute, 1 (703) 919-8661, [email protected], www.balancedscorecard.org
SOURCE Balanced Scorecard Institute
Share this article