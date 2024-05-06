BSI to Exhibit at the 42nd Payroll Congress Convention and Expo

Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculations, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions, announces its participation in the annual Payroll Congress, scheduled to take place May 7th to 10th in Nashville.
PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculations, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions, announces its participation in the annual Payroll Congress, scheduled to take place May 7th to 10th in Nashville. This event promises a dynamic educational experience for payroll professionals, featuring workshops on a wide variety of topics ranging from domestic and international payroll to human resources, management, benefits technology, and career advancement. Join us at booth #437, as we showcase our innovative solutions to empower payroll professionals and share the latest developments in the industry.
While at the Payroll Congress, BSI will present its suite of complementary solutions for payroll that automate and streamline payroll tax processes, while increasing efficiency, improving accuracy, and reducing costs.
"For over forty-five years, we have been an innovator in the field of payroll tax compliance. Today, we proudly provide comprehensive payroll tax solutions that help companies of all sizes manage their payroll compliance obligations, while streamlining high-volume processing for both in-office and remote workers," said Russell Rindik, BSI Senior Vice President of Operations. "We have been an exhibitor at Payroll Congress for many years and are pleased to participate again this year."
About BSI
BSI is a leading provider of the largest array of U.S. payroll tax configuration and onboarding, tax calculation, and tax filing solutions. Leveraging over 45 years of experience, BSI is a single-source vendor, offering the most comprehensive and complete solutions in the industry. Thousands of organizations use BSI solutions in their payroll management processes to help minimize their compliance risks, reduce labor costs, maintain regulatory compliance, improve workforce productivity, and increase employee satisfaction. For more information about BSI, please visit http://www.bsi.com.
Media Contact
Alla Umanskiy, Business Software, Inc., 8882933413, [email protected], www.bsi.com
SOURCE Business Software, Inc.
