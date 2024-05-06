BSI to Exhibit at the 42nd Payroll Congress Convention and Expo

Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculations, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions, announces its participation in the annual Payroll Congress, scheduled to take place May 7th to 10th in Nashville.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Business Software, Inc. (BSI), a leading provider of U.S. payroll tax profile, tax calculations, tax deposit, tax filing and supporting solutions, announces its participation in the annual Payroll Congress, scheduled to take place May 7th to 10th in Nashville. This event promises a dynamic educational experience for payroll professionals, featuring workshops on a wide variety of topics ranging from domestic and international payroll to human resources, management, benefits technology, and career advancement. Join us at booth #437, as we showcase our innovative solutions to empower payroll professionals and share the latest developments in the industry.